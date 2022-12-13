Broward School Board rescinds superintendent’s firing by DeSantis appointees

In the latest of a series of unexpected twists and turns, the Broward School Board on Tuesday handed Superintendent Vickie Cartwright her job back — at least temporarily.

The eight members of the nine-member board voted 5-3 to rescind Cartwright’s Nov. 14 termination. That firing came in a late-night vote after the five members appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis terminated her contract in a 5-4 vote. Four of the five are no longer on the board.

The eight board members present at the School Board meeting Tuesday agreed to revisit Cartwright’s performance come Jan. 24, the deadline initially set in late October by the former board for a 90-day improvement plan by Cartwright.

The members also decided to keep the national search for a new superintendent going, in case they end up dismissing Cartwright, 52, next month.

Board members Allen Zeman, Debra Hixon, Sarah Leonardi, Nora Rupert and Jeff Holness voted to retain Cartwright. Board Chair Lori Alhadeff and board members Brenda Fam and Torey Alston voted against the motion.

Alhadeff had initially supported Cartwright in the Nov. 14 termination vote, citing concerns that the Board had possibly violated the state’s Sunshine law because it did not list on its agenda an item about reviewing Cartwright’s contract.

On Tuesday, however, she said waiting until January would be “kicking the can down the road.”

The ninth board member, Rodney Velez (District 1), elected on Nov. 8, hasn’t been sworn because of issues related to his eligibility to hold office after he was convicted in 1995 of aggravated battery, a second-degree felony.

Still, Velez spoke during the Tuesday meeting as a parent and told the board to “fix it.”

“Let me get on the board, and let’s get it done,” he said.

Asked after whether that meant to fire Cartwright or not, Velez texted a Herald reporter, “We need stability!”

Holness, the newly elected representative for District 5, proposed the agenda item to rehire Cartwright, stating concerns of instability and violations of protocol.

“My item is not so much necessarily about the superintendent. It is about the process and procedures of how this was done,” he said. “We cannot punch a hole in the ship because we have an issue with the captain.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated soon.