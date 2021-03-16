A Broward school mourns after plane crashes into teacher aide’s SUV and kills her son

David Goodhue
·4 min read

Students and teachers at Hollywood Hills Elementary School are mourning the death of a 4-year-old boy whose mother is a beloved teacher’s aide at the school, according to the head of the Broward Teachers Union.

Taylor Bishop was killed Monday afternoon after a single-engine plane flew nose-first into his mother Megan Bishop’s SUV as she drove down a residential street in Pembroke Pines.

“Taylor was just her little compadre,” Anna Fusco, BTU president, told the Miami Herald Tuesday. “They were two peas in a pod.”

Both Taylor and his mother were taken by Pembroke Pines Fire Department medics to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where the child died, fire department spokesman Marcelino Rodriguez said.

“Sadly, the child died from his injuries despite the efforts of Fire Rescue and Hospital staff,” Rodriguez said in a written statement.

Megan Bishop and her son Taylor.
Megan Bishop and her son Taylor.

Broward County Public Schools’ human resources department said Megan Bishop has worked as a paraprofessional at Hollywood Hills since September 2015.

Fusco said Bishop, better known within the school as “Ki Ki,” is cherished by her students, colleagues and fellow union members.

“Every kid in the school is going to be upset that Ki Ki is going to be away for a while,” Fusco said. “She just lit it up.”

Bishop, 35, survived the crash and was released from the hospital Monday night, Fusco said.

Her family released the following statement: “They would like to thank everyone for all of their thoughts and prayers and request that everyone respects their privacy as they try to deal with this unimaginable heartbreak. Thank you, all.”

First responders look through debris from an accident scene after a small plane crashed near the 1300 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Two people died in the plane crash, and two others were taken to Hollywood&#x002019;s Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition, according to city fire-rescue. One of them, a 4-year-old boy, later died.
First responders look through debris from an accident scene after a small plane crashed near the 1300 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Two people died in the plane crash, and two others were taken to Hollywood’s Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition, according to city fire-rescue. One of them, a 4-year-old boy, later died.

NTSB, FAA, Pines FD are investigating crash

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash. The Pembroke Pines Fire Department is also investigating the incident.

Peter Knudson, spokesman for the NTSB, said an investigator with the agency arrived at the crash scene Tuesday morning.

Both the pilot and the passenger of the Beechcraft Bonanza airplane died when the plane hit the SUV and caught fire. Investigators have not released their names.

Knudson said there is no evidence the pilot made a distress call from the plane. The plane had just cleared the airport property when it crashed. Knudson said the aircraft clipped some power lines before going down.

The NTSB has not released the purpose of the flight. The investigator is likely to have a preliminary report completed within the next two weeks, which will be posted on the NTSB’s website, Knudson said. The preliminary report will not likely conclude a cause of the crash, he said.

“It just lays out the facts and circumstances,” Knudson said.

First responders look through debris from an accident scene after a small plane crashed near the 1300 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Monday, March 15, 2021. Two people died in the plane crash and two others were taken to Hollywood&#x002019;s Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition, according to city fire-rescue. One of those transferred, a 4-year-old boy, later died.
First responders look through debris from an accident scene after a small plane crashed near the 1300 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Monday, March 15, 2021. Two people died in the plane crash and two others were taken to Hollywood’s Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition, according to city fire-rescue. One of those transferred, a 4-year-old boy, later died.

Footage of the fiery crash was captured by a doorbell camera from a house in the neighborhood in the 1300 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue.

The plane had just taken off around 3 p.m. from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines before it went down. Footage shows it slammed into the SUV.

The wrecked plane then quickly skidded into the grass on the side of the road before exploding. Flames trailed from the wreckage along the road to where the plane made impact.

The Broward County Aviation Department, which owns the airport, released the following statement Tuesday about the crash:

“The Broward County Aviation Department (BCAD) extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the three people who died on Monday, March 15, 2021, as a result of a plane crash in Pembroke Pines near our general aviation facility, North Perry Airport.

“Regrettably, two persons aboard the single-engine aircraft were killed in the accident, as well as a young child traveling in a vehicle that collided with the plane before it crashed.

“We are saddened by this tragic loss of life and offer our sincere condolences during this difficult time.

“BCAD is cooperating fully with all relevant agencies involved in investigating this aircraft accident, including the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.”

Miami Herald staff writers Carli Teproff and David Neal contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Doorbell camera captures the horrific moment when a small plane crashed into an SUV in Florida

    A neighbor's Ring doorbell camera captured the horrific moment a small airplane crashed into an SUV in South Florida on Monday.

  • Plane crashes into street in Broward, killing two aboard and boy in SUV. It’s on video

    A single-engine plane with two people inside crashed nose-first into an SUV carrying an adult and child in Pembroke Pines Monday afternoon, before skidding on the street and bursting into flames, video shows.

  • Doorbell video captures moment plane crashes into car near Miami, killing two

    Video from a local resident’s porch camera showed the small plane falling from the sky and striking a car as it was driving along the street.

  • At least eight killed in head-on collision during police chase, Texas officials say

    Eight people were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

  • 8 immigrants killed when pickup crashes in Texas border city

    Eight people in a pickup truck loaded with immigrants were killed when the vehicle crashed into another truck during a police chase that began when the driver refused to pull over for a traffic violation near the Texas border city of Del Rio, authorities said. The Texas Department of Public Safety says troopers were chasing a red Dodge pickup truck on U.S. Highway 277 on Monday afternoon when the truck collided head-on with a white Ford F-150 nearly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Del Rio. The driver and a child passenger of the Ford F-150 were hospitalized, as was one of the passengers from the Dodge pickup, according to the agency's statement.

  • Emergency crews respond to deadly plane crash in Florida

    Authorities said two people on board were killed when a small plane went down in a residential area in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The crash injured a woman and a young boy on the ground.

  • Will NTSB expand its probe into deadly Fort Worth I-35W pileup? Maybe, experts say

    Fort Worth motorists say speeding and design of the I-35W toll lanes should be considered factors in the Feb. 11 tragedy.

  • 'This little guy lit up the room': 4-year-old ID'd as child killed when a plane struck SUV in Florida

    PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — The child who died Monday when a plane slammed down on the car that his mother was driving has been identified as 4-year-old Taylor Bishop, a Broward School District union field representative said. The boy’s mother, Megan “Ki Ki” Bishop, is a teacher assistant at Hollywood Hills Elementary. “Since 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon we have been devastated,” said Anna Marie ...

  • Natasha Richardson, Liam Neeson's son says death of mom put him in a 'head spin'

    Micheál Richardson describes himself as a "mama's boy" who spent years distracting himself from his grief.

  • Children found shivering in rain after mom locks them out of house, Kentucky cops say

    One of the boys was found shirtless and without shoes, police say.

  • 'I am back home': Tiger Woods returns to Florida to continue recovery process

    Three weeks after being seriously injured in a car accident in Los Angeles, Tiger Woods is home in Jupiter, Florida.

  • New NC trial ordered in slaying of Irish businessman that made headlines worldwide

    Jason Corbett moved from Ireland to North Carolina and married his former au pair. She and her father were convicted of bludgeoning Corbett to death.

  • 2 People Die After Small Plane Crashes into Car and Bursts into Flames in South Fla. Neighborhood

    An adult and child who were in the car are injured and in unknown condition

  • Jimmy Fallon explains Japanese Breakfast's "Jimmy Fallon Big!" in introduction to performance of "Jimmy Fallon Big!"

    Last week, Michelle Zauner announced that Japanese Breakfast was finally “Jimmy Fallon Big!” enough that her band had been booked to play on last night’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Now, the sideways prophecy of the song’s title has been fulfilled: Japanese Breakfast has played “Jimmy Fallon Big!” on Jimmy Fallon.

  • 'Great British Baking Show' contestants reveal what it's like applying to and getting chosen for the series

    From an online form to an off- and on-camera test bake, former contestants explain how they applied for and got on "The Great British Baking Show."

  • U.S. Deploys Coast Guard Far From Home to Counter China

    As China’s fishing fleets, coast guard and navy increase their presence in the Pacific, the U.S. Coast Guard is building up in the region in response.

  • Welcome To The Golden Age Of EVs

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) proved consumers would buy electric cars. Now, both traditional automakers and startups are tapping into that demand. EVs are expected to make about half of total global vehicle sales by 2030. EV penetration in Europe was already approaching one-fifth by the end of 2020. According to Financial Times, Ford Motor Co's (NYSE: F) electric sport-utility vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, has begun eating into Tesla's market share in the U.S. while in Europe, the world's largest electric-car market, Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) beat Tesla to become the top-selling all-electric vehicle maker last year. Startups are able to compete Rivian is poised to become the first to deliver the world's first electric pickup truck as it plans to begin selling an electric SUV and electric pickup later this year. It fetched investments from the likes of Ford and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and raised $8 billion since 2019. Battery costs should be cut in half over the next half of a decade and growing costs for emissions reduction will help smaller players close the profit gap. Worksport (OTC: WKSP) is one such startup, it's TerraVis system is able to power pickups through solar powered tonneau covers but also used as a remote power source. Atlis Motor Vehicles and Hercules Electric Vehicles already signed up to have this technology configured for their anticipated electric pickups. Premium automakers are joining as well Sales of higher-end versions are concentrated in regions where electrification is progressing faster and premium automakers aren't going to miss benefiting from this trend. Even Aston Martin has promised it will build its battery sports car and sport utility vehicle from 2025. Both models will be not be made in plants of its partner Mercedes-Benz who owns 20% of the company but in Aston plants in the Midlands and Wales, while the UK is struggling to attract the investment it needs to secure the industry's future. Ferrari has committed to making battery models by 2030. VW-owned Bentley is planning a battery car for the middle of the decade. Meanwhile, McLaren and VW-owned Lamborghini have not set timelines but did reveal their plans to build their own supercars for the EV era. Tesla is not slowing down Tesla's market-share losses in the U.S. and Europe could indicate that competitive dynamics are starting to play out. But Tesla's kingdom is still growing after having delivered nearly half a million vehicles world-wide last year, up more than one-third from 2019, and it is aiming to grow at a faster pace in 2021. It's optimistic, flamboyant CEO with an aspiration for ‘grandiose' ideas, Elon Musk, just crowned himself as the "Technoking of Tesla" with Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn gaining the title of "Master of coin" with both changes effective Monday, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. After years of sluggish adoption, EVs are now poised for a sharp increase in sales. Moreover, a range of revolutionary new products could make ICE vehicles a thing of the past much sooner than anticipated. Welcome to the Golden EV Age. This article is not a press release and is contributed by IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post Welcome to the Golden Age of EVs appeared first on IAM Newswire. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaOracle's Soft Guidance Overshadowed Strong ResultsThis Week's Earnings Repertoire© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • A complete timeline of 'The Bachelor' scandal that started with a plantation-themed fraternity party

    After Chris Harrison defended Rachael Kirkconnell, he won't return for next season's "Bachelorette." Now Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will host.

  • Myanmar coup: What protesters can learn from the '1988 generation'

    Student activists fight to end a hated military government in Myanmar. 2021? Or 1988?