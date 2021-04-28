Broward Schools chief Runcie pleads not guilty to perjury charge

David Goodhue
·1 min read
Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie entered a written plea of not guilty Wednesday to a perjury charge handed up by a statewide grand jury earlier this month.

The plea comes the day after Runcie, 59, agreed to step down as the top administrator of the Broward school district during a School Board meeting Tuesday evening.

Runcie said his resignation was not due the charge against him, but rather he wanted the district to move forward after being blamed for contributing to the conditions leading up to the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 killed and 17 wounded.

The school district’s general counsel, Barbara Myrick, 72, also said Tuesday night she would resign. Myrick was also indicted by the same grand jury; her charge is related to disclosing material from the grand jury proceedings, which are secret.

Both were arrested last Wednesday.

Broward Schools attorney Barbara Myrick hides her face as she is released from the Broward County main detention center in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

The School Board is holding a special meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday to authorize School Board Chair Rosalind Osgood and the district’s legal counsel to begin negotiating with Runcie and Myrick over their termination agreements.

Runcie makes $356,000 a year; Myrick makes $220,000 annually.

By entering the written plea of not guilty, Runcie waives his right to go before a Broward circuit judge on May 12 during his scheduled first appearance to formally answer for the charge against him.

