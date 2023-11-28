Broward schools superintendent informed about transgender athlete by citizen tipster

Broward Schools Superintendent Peter Licata publicly weighed in for the first time on Tuesday morning at a press conference about a controversial sports issue involving a transgender student that led to the removal of five employees at a Coconut Creek high school.

On Monday, the school district announced it reassigned five employees — James Cecil, the principal; Kenneth May, the assistant principal; Dione Hester, the athletic director; Jessica Norton, the information management technician; and Alex Burgess, a temporary athletic coach — “pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of improper student participation in sports.” The situation involves a transgender female student who was playing for Monarch High School, near Coconut Creek. In the state of Florida, it is illegal for transgender female students to compete in high school athletics.

At a brief press conference Tuesday morning from the school district’s headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Licata said he got a call last Monday, Nov. 20, from a “constituent” whom he declined to name or describe, and that that person raised the issue to him directly. He discussed it with his executive cabinet that afternoon then on Monday, Nov. 27, when the district resumed operations after the holiday, Licata launched an investigation into the matter.

Licata said he couldn’t speak about the investigation itself because it’s ongoing, but said “it’ll be a fair investigation.” “These individuals from several different bargaining groups were removed from the school and they’re at a different locations and they’re working. That’s not an indication of discipline. It’s an indication that we want to make sure that when we investigate it, it’s done properly and appropriately,” Licata said. “We want to make sure we do this right. Nobody is guilty of anything at this point. That’s what the investigation is for.”

As part of the investigation, the school district reached out to the office of the Florida Commissioner of Education, on Monday, Licata said. He said staffers at the office, but not the commissioner himself, advised to “be consistent and fair” and to address it in a “deliberate way.” The superintendent declined to say whether the specific student involved in this case could continue playing volleyball or not next year, but said the district will implement new processes to “make sure everyone is eligible for the sport they’re playing on all aspects — grade level, so forth and so on — that’s in accordance with state law as well as the FHSAA.”

Regarding the general process for athletes, Licata said students fill out a form from the state with their personal information. The Herald confirmed that the FHSAA five-page form about their medical history, and medical and physical eligibility, asks students several times to state their sex assigned at birth. He didn’t say how the processes would change exactly. “We’ll address that when we get to it,” he said.