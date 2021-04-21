Broward schools Superintendent Robert Runcie arrested on perjury charge in grand-jury testimony

Superintendent of Broward County Public Schools Robert Runcie was arrested Wednesday morning on a perjury charge related to his grand jury testimony centered on funding of school safety.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested him on a charge of perjury in an official proceeding, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office online arrest records.

According to the website, he was released later in the morning on his own recognizance.

Runcie could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday morning by email or cell phone. Broward Schools has not yet issued a statement.

According to an April 15 indictment by a grand jury empaneled by the Florida Supreme Court, Runcie made a statement in which “he did not believe to be true” while testifying in a case regarding public safety funding.

Specifically, the grand jury was investigating, “whether school officials committed — and continue to commit — fraud and deceit by mismanaging, failing to use, and diverting funds from multi-million dollar bonds specifically solicited for school safety initiatives; and whether school officials violated — and continue to violate — state law by systematically under reporting incidents of criminal activity to the Department of Education.”

The grand jury was also investigating, “whether refusal and failure to follow the mandates of school-related safety laws, such as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act, resulted in unnecessary and avoidable risk to students across the state; and whether public entities committed — and continue to commit — fraud and deceit by accepting state funds conditioned on implementation of certain safety measures while knowingly failing to act.”

Runcie was the superintendent at the time of the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman High in Parkland, which resulted in the death of 17 students and faculty members.

The grand jury was convened by Gov. Ron DeSantis in February 2019 and was given a broad mandate to investigate school districts’ compliance statewide and issue any relevant indictments. Grand jury meetings are not open to the public and the members are kept secret.

In December 2019, the grand jury specifically cited Broward and Miami-Dade public school districts in its second interim report. It charged that they manipulated discipline data in the School Environmental Safety Incident Reporting System, known as SESIR.

Runcie was appointed superintendent in 2011. The Broward County School Board extended his contract in 2013 and again in October 2017, when the board unanimously approved a second extension until June 30, 2023.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Miami Herald staff writer David Neal contributed to this report.