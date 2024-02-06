Broward sheriff’s hearing is underway, with his police certification on the line

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony’s hearing began Tuesday over allegations he withheld information to improperly receive his Florida driver’s license. On the line: his ability to hold onto his police certification.

In 2022, a three-member panel — part of the state Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission — determined there is probable cause for continuing the case against Tony, including “moral character” standards.

Now, two years later, a two-day hearing is behind held, the latest in a string of state proceedings examining whether sheriff did or didn’t disclose required information on official forms.

An investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, looking into Tony’s falsehoods on official applications, was concluded in January 2022, determining that he would not be charged criminally. FDLE at the time said some of the sheriff’s falsehoods happened too long ago to prosecute, and one of the allegations, that he lied to obtain a new driver’s license, also wasn’t pursued.

But the issue of his driver’s license was heard anew Tuesday by the state Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission, which has the power to pursue a case if the alleged “misconduct violates state officer standards.”

If Tony were to lose his certification, he would lose the ability to act as a law enforcement officer in Florida. It would have no bearing on whether Tony retains the role of Broward Sheriff, however. Civilians can hold the elected position of sheriff.

The Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission originally considered “unlawful acts” in eight cases surrounding his Florida driver’s license paperwork. Investigators said in 1999 he correctly answered “yes” when asked if his driving privilege had ever been revoked, suspended or denied in any other state. But between March 2002 and February 2019, he submitted 11 applications and on eight of them he incorrectly answered “no,” including multiple times when he was a sworn police officer.

Tony’s driver’s license had been suspended five times when he lived in Pennsylvania, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Assistant General Counsel Natalie Bielby told Administrative Law Judge Robert L. Kilbride.

Tony’s lawyers argue in court filings that he “did not commit the misconduct alleged and has not violated officer standards.” They also argue the state “cannot prove the alleged felony offenses by clear and convincing evidence.”

At the start of the hearing Tuesday morning, state officials dismissed three of the eight incidents.

Tony’s hearing is scheduled to last two days and there is no jury. The judge will review the evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

