Broward Sheriff’s sergeant arrested at Miami International Airport for possessing ecstasy

A Broward County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was placed on administrative leave without pay after he was arrested Tuesday at Miami International Airport for possessing ecstasy.

Bryan Vidal Lorenzo, 35, was charged with two felony counts of possessing a controlled substance. According to BSO, Sgt. Lorenzo was hired by the agency on June 3, 2013.

According to the arrest affidavit, Miami-Dade Police was called into the customs checkpoint at Terminal D in MIA to meet with two Customs and Border Protection Officers. Both officers told police that a passenger arriving at the airport — later identified as Lorenzo — had MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy or molly) on him.

The CBP officers then advised MDPD that they found the drug in Lorenzo’s luggage, inside of his ski pants’ right cargo pocket.

Lorenzo was then arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. On Wednesday morning, BSO released a statement, telling CBS News Miami that he was placed on administrative leave without pay after serving with the agency for more than a decade.