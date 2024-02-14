Broward Sheriff’s sergeant arrested in Miami, charged with importing ecstasy

A Broward Sheriff’s sergeant was booked into the Miami jail early Wednesday morning on charges of importing MDMA, or ecstasy, into Florida, officials say.

Sgt. Bryan Vidal Lorenzo is facing one count of possession of MDMA and one count of importing a controlled substance into Florida, Miami-Dade County Court records show.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Luis Sierra confirmed the arrest.

Lorenzo worked at BSO for over 10 years, beginning on June 3, 2013, according to Carey Codd, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. Earlier Wednesday, he was placed on administrative leave without pay.

Codd referred all other questions to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

