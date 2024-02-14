Broward Sheriff’s sergeant arrested in Miami, charged with importing ecstasy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Broward Sheriff’s sergeant was arrested at Miami International Airport overnight on charges of importing MDMA, or ecstasy, into Florida, officials say.

Sgt. Bryan Vidal Lorenzo is facing one count of possession of MDMA and one count of importing a controlled substance into Florida, Miami-Dade County Court records show.

Miami-Dade Police and Customs and Border Patrol officers responded to the airport just before midnight Tuesday, according to the probable cause affidavit, where Lorenzo had arrived with MDMA in his luggage. Officials found the drug inside the pocket of a pair of ski pants.

Lorenzo was then booked into Miami-Dade jail about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, inmate records show.

The sergeant worked at the Broward Sheriff’s Office for over 10 years, beginning on June 3, 2013, according to Carey Codd, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. Earlier Wednesday, he was placed on administrative leave without pay.

Codd referred all other questions to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

