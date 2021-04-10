Broward sheriff takes action as road rage shooting happens a block away, deputies say

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony leaped into action Friday afternoon as he saw dozens of people running from a road rage shooting that injured a person.

Just before 1 p.m., Tony was driving through Deerfield Beach when he saw more than 20 people running past his car, the sheriff said in a press conference.

Nearby, Antonio Chestnut, 26, and an unidentified 52-year-old man had gotten into an argument involving road rage. Chestnut fired about nine rounds into the man’s car, causing bystanders to run away, Tony said. Chestnut then fled.

Knowing that no calls had yet been made about a crime in the immediate area, Tony knew something was going down in real-time. He donned his tactical vest, grabbed his rifle and alerted surrounding deputies of the evolving situation.

“I’m the chief law enforcement officer of this county, therefore I’m a law enforcement officer all day, every day,” Tony said. “I make sure that I’m prepared.”

Witnesses and bystanders helped Tony understand what was going, what the suspect looked like and where he went.

With that information and the help of BSO deputies in the area, Chestnut was found and arrested. He is facing a charge of attempted murder.

The unidentified man suffered minor injuries from debris caused by the bullets hitting his car.