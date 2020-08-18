Broward shooting injures one, victim taken to the hospital, Sheriff’s Office says

A shooting in Broward left a person injured Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near 610 NW 27 Ave., deputies said. When deputies arrived they found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The person, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital.

Violent crimes detectives are still investigating, and deputies have not said if a subject is being looked for in this shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.