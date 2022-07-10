A Broward shooting leads to a Miami-Dade to Palm Beach I-95 chase of suspect, cops say

A Saturday night shooting in West Park sent a woman to the hospital and the arrest of the suspect followed a tri-county chase up Interstate 95.

That’s all according to Broward Sheriff’s Office, which named neither the suspect nor the victim, who, BSO said, was taken to a hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

This began around 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of Southwest 18th Street in West Park. As BSO detectives investigated the shooting, Miami-Dade police found the suspect in their jurisdiction. The suspect took off, racing north on I-95 out of Miami-Dade, through Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale and the rest of Broward County and into Palm Beach County.

That’s where he was arrested around 7:55 p.m. on Interstate 95 near Congress Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.