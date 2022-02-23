A Broward store clerk was attacked behind the counter — then he fired his gun, cops say

A man who tried to rob a Miramar gas station and attacked a clerk behind the counter was shot and wounded by the worker, police said Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows what unfolded around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunoco station, 7520 Pembroke Rd., according to Miramar police.

Jeffrey John Philippe, 33, went behind the counter and struck the clerk multiple times, eventually throwing him onto the ground, according to an arrest affidavit. At some point during the tussle, the clerk reached into his back waistband and grabbed his gun.

He then shot at Philippe several times, police said.

Philippe ran away and was found on the ground about a mile away from the gas station, according to his arrest affidavit. He was taken by fire-rescue to Memorial Regional Hospital for surgery and is expected to survive from his injuries, the affidavit states.

Philippe, who is recovering at the hospital, has been charged with burglary and battery. Police say the clerk, who has a concealed weapons permit, will not face charges because he was defending himself.