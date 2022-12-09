Broward student brought gun to William Dandy Middle School, cops say. Threat is cleared

William Dandy Middle School was placed on a code red Friday afternoon after a student brought a gun on campus, police said. No shootings or injuries occurred, but the student has been arrested as the all-clear was given.

Around 3:30 p.m., Fort Lauderdale police were sent to the school about reports of a person on the property. The school, at 2400 NW 26th St., was immediately placed under lockdown.

Officers arrested one student who had a firearm at the school. It’s unclear if others were involved or the identity of the student.

The school has since been reopened, administrators coordinated the release of students.

