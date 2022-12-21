Broward teacher’s aide accused of molesting 2 teens with special needs is behind bars

A teacher’s assistant was arrested Tuesday after detectives say he molested two teenage girls with special needs at a high school in Broward County, according to police.

John Harrison Smith is facing seven counts in connection to his alleged lewd conduct, county court records show. The 53-year-old man from Pembroke Pines remained at the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Main Jail as of Tuesday evening.

According to Pembroke Pines police, witnesses at West Broward High School observed Smith on Dec. 13 “inappropriately touching” two teenage students who have mental disabilities as well as “verbal delays.”

Smith, who was hired in August of 2019, was arrested Tuesday morning following a criminal investigation.

Teresa T. Hall, the school’s principal, alerted parents about the arrest via email.

“While I am not able to provide details due to the ongoing case, I want you to know the individual has been removed from the school and away from students,” she said. “Providing our students with high-quality learning opportunities in a safe, secure environment is our priority.”