Broward teen charged in mother, son’s death more than two months after New Year’s Eve crash

An 18-year-old from Fort Lauderdale is now facing prison time following a New Year’s Eve crash that deputies say he caused — killing a mother and son.

Jonathan Yuz was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of reckless driving causing injury and two counts of reckless driving causing property damage, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

He was arrested on Monday, more than two months after the late December crash that left a mother and son dead. He remains in Broward County Jail, as of Wednesday, on a $313,000 bond, according to jail records.

Attorney information for Yuz was unavailable.

The son, who deputies did not identify but described as a juvenile, died in a Wisconsin hospital on Jan. 11. The mother, who also was not identified, died shortly after the crash.

On the afternoon of Dec. 31, deputies said Yuz was driving a 2020 Porsche Taycan 4s east on East Commercial Boulevard while the mother and son were passengers in a 2021 BMW 330i driving west on the same road.

The driver of the BMW, who was not identified, according to deputies, was preparing to turn on Northeast 15th Avenue. As he turned and crossed into the east lanes of East Commercial Boulevard, Yuz crashed into the passenger side of the BMW.

The BMW rotated across the road and onto the sidewalk and struck a light pole on the car’s driver side before coming to a final rest partially on the sidewalk and the road. The Porsche rotated and stopped across the eastbound lanes.

The investigation found Yuz had made an illegal U-turn two blocks before the crash — and he was driving at a speed of 80 mph a second before impact. The posted speed limit in that area is 35 mph.

The driver of the Porsche, the driver of the BMW and the mother and son in the BMW were taken to local hospitals for treatment.