A Broward thief didn’t shoot and didn’t show a gun. But he’s charged with murder

David J. Neal
·3 min read

A Margate man thrice convicted of petit theft stuck to his game during a Friday night robbery and snatched a purse, an arrest report says he admitted.

But that’s how Litanis Alcira, 41, wound up charged with two counts of armed robbery and felony murder — he participated in the felony that led to the death of his alleged partner in crime, identified only as “RU.”

The report says Alcira eventually admitted RU wound up shot to death during their robbery of Weldy Deus and Nitchy Moreau in Lauderdale Lakes.

The report seems to indicate Alcira owned no part of the debt he says RU was collecting at gunpoint from Deus.

Pistols and purses

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the report said, Alcira called 911. He told detectives he’d been walking through a strip mall parking lot at 3710 Oakland Park Blvd. when he saw his friend of three years, RU, shot and sitting in the passenger seat of a Toyota Camry. RU was hustled to Broward Medical Center, where he was declared dead at 11:05 p.m. He had gunshot wounds to his head, neck and chest.

Meanwhile, two miles from the strip mall, BSO robbery detectives talked to a couple who said they’d just been robbed at gunpoint in the driveway of a home in the 3900 block of Northwest 34th Way.

Deus said after he and Moreau went home after leaving a club near 4100 N. State Rd. 7. They were greeted by a man in a dark hoodie with a surgical mask on and, most pointedly, a gun tapping on the window.

Deus said he got pulled out of the car, but make a break for the front door while pulling out his own .40 caliber Glock 23 and firing several shots. He didn’t know if he hit anyone, he said, but the guy with the gun skedaddled back to a white sedan with his partner. Moreau said the guy on her side of the car wore a red mask and snatched her cellphone and Michael Kors purse with matching wallet.

They said they probably wouldn’t be able to identify the criminals from photos.

To Tell the Truth

After police informed RU’s brother, Jordan Ulysse, of RU’s death and who found him, the report says Ulysse went to talk to “Mike” Alcira on Saturday.

The report says Alcira told Ulysse what happened and repeated his story for detectives on Sunday:

RU said he had a debt to collect from a Haitian man and was going to get his money in the parking lot of lounge hear 4100 N. State Rd. 7. Delaying the robbery until later was his idea, Alcira said.

His description of what happened in the driveway matched Deus’ and Moreau’s, except he said he snatched the purse when Moreau got out of the car during the robbery. As they drove away, Alcira said he threw the purse into a canal.

Not wanting any part of an armed robbery charge, he lied about how he found RU, the report says Alcira admitted. He rode with detectives on a bodycam-recorded drive to where the robbery happened and where he dumped the purse.

