Broward Walmart shooting leaves one person injured. The gunman is still at large

An afternoon shooting at a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart sent one person to the hospital Tuesday, deputies said. While there is no active shooter threat, the gunman is still at large.

Around 2 p.m., the Broward Sheriff’s Office got a call from inside the Walmart, 3001 North State Road 7, that a shooting was taking place, officials said. When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was airlifted to a hospital.

The City of Lauderdale Lakes tweeted just after 2:30 p.m. about the shooting and to stay away from the area as law enforcement flooded the scene.

The shooter ran from the Walmart and deputies are actively searching for him. He was seen wearing a black hoodie and dark jean shorts.

A Family Assistance Center has also been set-up for employees and shoppers at 3580 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

This is a developing story.