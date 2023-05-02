Broward Walmart shooting leaves one person injured. The gunman is still at large

An afternoon shooting at a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart sent one person to the hospital Tuesday, deputies said. While there is no active shooter threat, the gunman is still at large.

Around 2 p.m., the Broward Sheriff’s Office got a call from inside the Walmart, 3001 North State Road 7, that a shooting was taking place, officials said. When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was airlifted to a hospital.

The City of Lauderdale Lakes tweeted just after 2:30 p.m. about the shooting and to stay away from the area as law enforcement flooded the scene.

There is an active shooter in the local Wal-Mart (St. Rd. 7 & Oakland Park Blvd). Law enforcement is on the scene. AVOID THE AREA. — Lauderdale Lakes FL (@LLakes_WeCare) May 2, 2023

The shooter ran from the Walmart and deputies are actively searching for him. He was seen wearing a black hoodie and dark jean shorts.

A Family Assistance Center has also been set-up for employees and shoppers at 3580 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

This is a developing story.