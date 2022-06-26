A Broward woman, 29, hasn’t been seen since walking away from her home on Friday
Iesha Parkinson’s family doesn’t know what she was wearing when she walked away from her home in the 6500 block of Northwest Sixth Court in Margate Friday around 9 a.m. They know she might be wearing a wig.
But they know they haven’t seen her. Margate police are asking for the public’s help finding Parkinson.
She stands about 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds.
“Parkinson has been diagnosed with certain illnesses that causes her to meet the criteria for a missing endangered person,” Margate police said in a release. “Her family reported she has not been taking her prescribed medication for those illnesses.”
Anyone who knows anything about Parkinson’s whereabouts should call either Margate police at 954-972-7111 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers either online or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).