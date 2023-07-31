Broward woman tried to end her pregnancy and stabbed boyfriend as he slept, police say

A Broward County woman was arrested Monday after she tried to end her nearly full-term pregnancy by drinking alcohol, taking pills and punching herself in the stomach before she stabbed her boyfriend while he slept, police say.

The 24-year-old woman faces charges of attempted murder and battery. The Pembroke Pines woman was in police custody at a hospital as of Monday afternoon.

On Sunday night, the 39-weeks-pregnant woman told her boyfriend she was going to leave their house and threatened to harm the fetus, according to a police report. Police say her boyfriend forbade her from leaving the home and went to take a nap.

Investigators say the woman walked into the bedroom where her boyfriend was sleeping and stabbed him in the stomach with a pocket knife around 9 p.m. Sunday. The man told police he immediately woke up, grabbed her hand as she tried to stab him again and punched her in the face.

Detectives noted in the report that a witness, whose name and age wasn’t released, saw the man holding the woman as she had the knife in her hands. A family member then entered the room, removed the knife from her hands, placed it on the kitchen table and called 911.

Over the last two to three months, police say she has been attempting to “terminate her pregnancy and at times “take her life” by drinking alcohol, taking pills and punching herself in the stomach.

The woman and her boyfriend were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where his laceration was deemed non-life- threatening. She was admitted for medical and mental health care under the Florida Mental Health Act. Information about the health of the fetus hasn’t been released.

She was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and remained under the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office as of Monday afternoon.