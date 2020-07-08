Brower Piven Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement Involving Purchasers of Allied Nevada Gold Corporation Common Stock

BALTIMORE, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEVADA

In re ALLIED NEVADA GOLD CORP., SECURITIES LITIGATION ) Case No. 3:14-cv-00175-LRH-WGC

This Document Relates To: ) CLASS ACTION

ALL ACTIONS. ) SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED ALLIED NEVADA GOLD CORPORATION ("ALLIED") COMMON STOCK IN THE UNITED STATES OR ON A SECURITIES EXCHANGE IN THE UNITED STATES DURING THE PERIOD FROM JANUARY 18, 2013, THROUGH AND INCLUDING AUGUST 5, 2013, INCLUSIVE ("CLASS" OR "CLASS MEMBERS"):

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT

IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a hearing will be held on November 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (PT), before the Honorable Larry R. Hicks at the United States District Court, District of Nevada, Bruce R. Thompson Federal Courthouse, 400 S. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501, to determine whether the Court should: (1) grant final certification to the Class; (2) approve the proposed Settlement (the "Settlement") of the above-captioned action as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement ("Stipulation")1 for $14,000,000.00 in cash ("Settlement Amount") as fair, reasonable and adequate; (3) enter the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation dismissing the Litigation with prejudice; (4) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation of the Settlement proceeds to eligible Class Members as fair and equitable; (5) award Lead Plaintiff's Counsel attorneys' fees, costs and expenses out of the Settlement Fund (as defined in the Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice"), which is discussed below) and, if so, in what amount; and (6) reimburse Lead Plaintiff for his costs and expenses in representing the Class out of the Settlement Fund and, if so, in what amount.

IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED ALLIED COMMON STOCK IN THE UNITED STATES OR ON A SECURITIES EXCHANGE IN THE UNITED STATES FROM JANUARY 18, 2013, THROUGH AND INCLUDING AUGUST 5, 2013, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS LITIGATION.

To share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release form ("Proof of Claim") by mail postmarked no later than November 7, 2020 or electronically submitted online no later than November 7, 2020. Your failure to submit or deliver your Proof of Claim form by November 7, 2020, will subject your claim to rejection and preclude your receiving any of the recovery in connection with the Settlement of this Litigation. If you are a Class Member and do not request exclusion from the Class, you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgment and release entered in the Litigation, including, but not limited to, the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation, whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim form.

If you have NOT received a copy of the Notice, which more completely describes the Settlement and your rights thereunder (including your right to object to the Settlement), and a Proof of Claim form, you may obtain these documents, as well as a copy of the Stipulation and other settlement documents, online at www.AlliedNevadaSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by writing to:

Allied Nevada Gold Securities Settlement

c/o Epiq

P.O. Box 4087

Portland, OR 97208-4087

Please do NOT direct inquiries to Defendants, the Court, or the Clerk of the Court.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice or for a Proof of Claim form, may be made to Lead Counsel:

CHARLES J. PIVEN, ESQ.

BROWER PIVEN,

A Professional Corporation.

3704 North Charles Street, #1301

Baltimore, MD 21218

Email: piven@browerpiven.com

If you desire to be excluded from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is postmarked or delivered no later than September 28, 2020, in the manner and form explained in the Notice. All Class Members who have not requested exclusion from the Class will be bound by the Settlement even if they do not submit a timely Proof of Claim form.

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to comment or object to final certification of the Class, the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, Lead Plaintiff's Counsel's application for attorneys' fees not to exceed 33 1/3% of the Settlement amount and/or reimbursement of their litigation expenses not to exceed $450,000.00, and/or Lead Plaintiff's request for reimbursement of his time and expenses representing the Class not to exceed $10,000.00. Any comment or objection must be filed with the Court and mailed or delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that it is postmarked or delivered no later than September 28, 2020, in the manner and form explained in the Notice.