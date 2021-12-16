Brown announces more than $500,000 for crime prevention across Ohio

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice awarded two grants totaling $512,082 to the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) for the implementation of Project Safe Neighborhood in the Northern and Southern Districts of Ohio.

Project Safe Neighborhood is designed to bring together federal and local leadership to identify the most urgent violent crimes facing a community and develop a comprehensive solution to address these problems, according to a news release.

DOJ Funding Includes:

$257,418 grant for the Northern District of Ohio, which includes Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Toledo, Mansfield and Youngstown.

$254,664 grant for the Southern District of Ohio. which includes Columbus and Cincinnati.

“We have an obligation to our neighborhoods and communities to help them recover from violence and other criminal activity. These funds are good news for Ohio communities and will help law enforcement address issues concerning violent crime,” said Brown in a release. “I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure that Congress is doing all we can to support our communities.”

The Project Safe Neighborhood program was launched by DOJ in 2001 to bring together federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officials, prosecutors and community leaders to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

The program is coordinated by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in the 94 federal judicial districts throughout the 50 states and U.S. territories.

