Brown Bag Lunch with local legislators Friday in Oak Ridge

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge will host a Brown Bag Lunch with the Legislators at noon Friday, Feb. 23, in the Social Room of the Oak Ridge Civic Center, located at 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Because the Legislature moved its starting time one hour earlier, it is no longer possible for local Legislators to meet at 7:30 a.m. for Breakfast With the Legislators and still get to Nashville on time. Hence, having worked with each of their offices, we have agreed to move the League dialog with the Legislators to noon on the last Friday of each month that the Legislature is in session. This is a Brown Bag Luncheon in which attendees can bring their lunch, if they wish, according to the League news release. Complimentary coffee and tea will be available.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, left, and state Rep. John Ragan, both of Oak Ridge.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, state Sen. Ken Yager and state Reps. John Ragan and Monty Fritz have been invited to bring people up to date on what's happening in the Tennessee Legislature. Members of the audience may ask questions and give opinions. The public is encouraged to attend. Both McNally and Ragan live in Oak Ridge, while Yager and Fritz live in Clinton. All four legislators are Republicans.

The popular community event not only offers firsthand information on upcoming legislation and House and Senate committee activities, but it prompts dialogue among legislators and citizens and provides a great networking opportunity for members of the community, the release stated.

If the Oak Ridge Schools are closed due to inclement weather, Brown Bag Lunch with the Legislators will be canceled.

For additional information call Dan Robbins at 865-250-9177.

League members and nonmembers alike are welcome to attend this informative presentation. The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge describes itself as a nonpartisan political organization for men and women. It encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Brown Bag Lunch with local legislators Friday in Oak Ridge