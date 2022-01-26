Brown-Barge Middle School was briefly locked down due to nearby shooting, stabbing

A domestic dispute led to a woman being shot, a man stabbed and a local middle school being temporarily put on lockdown.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Sarah Drive around noon Wednesday in reference to a stabbing victim, according to public information officer Amber Southard.

Southard said deputies located a man at the home with a stab wound, and a woman later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Another recent shooting: Suspect arrested in Wednesday night shooting in Pensacola, victim in stable condition

You may be interested in: No reported injuries after car collides with Escambia County school bus on East Olive Road

Brown-Barge Middle School, located in the vicinity of the incident, was put on a precautionary lockdown at the same time but it has since been lifted.

Southard said the incident is under investigation as a domestic violence dispute.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Brown-Barge Middle School locked down Wednesday in domestic dispute