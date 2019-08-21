Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Has Attractive Fundamentals

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of BRO, it is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Brown & Brown here.

Excellent balance sheet average dividend payer

BRO's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that BRO manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. BRO seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.4x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NYSE:BRO Historical Debt, August 21st 2019 More

BRO is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

NYSE:BRO Historical Dividend Yield, August 21st 2019 More

