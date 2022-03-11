Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO), an insurance broker based out of Daytona Beach, Florida that primarily sells insurance services for property, casualty and employee benefits, is expanding geographically -- and financially.

On Monday, Brown & Brown which offers the majority of insurance services across the U.S. but has been expanding into Canada, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Ireland and the United Kingdom -- announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire the insurance operations of Global Risk Partners Ltd. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. According to Barrett Brown, senior vice president and regional president Retail Division, the addition of Global Risk Partners, with its footprint across the U.K. and Ireland, helps us broaden our reach. Their highly successful acquisition experience will help us accelerate our growth on a global scale and expand our market relationships."





Brown & Brown entered into an agreement to acquire the operating companies of London-based wholesale broker BDB Ltd. in early February. Another deal, to acquire Vero Beach, Florida-based MGA Orchid Underwriters Agency and CrossCover Insurance Services, was announced Feb. 28. The company will pay around $2.5 billion in aggregate for the three acquisitions, and the transactions are expected to be financed with around $2 billion in newly issued debt and available cash on hand, management said during an earnings call.

The deals are only the most recent facet of the operation that spells expansion. Brown & Browns financial results and growth have been solid, with earnings per share increasing from $1.69 in 2020 to $2.18 in 2021. Further growth is expected, with earnings per share projected to increase to $2.34 in 2022 and $2.55 in 2023.

Brown & Brown Shareholders Are in the Black

Shares have rallied around 34.9% in a year, outperforming the industrys and the finance sectors increase of 13.5% and 2.8%. The S&P 500 composite index has risen 8.6% in the said time frame. With a market capitalization of $17.8 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 1.8 billion.

Based on these results, one could argue Brown & Brown had a banner year in 2021 with the inflation backdrop, which helps explain the recent outperformance. Seeking Alpha columnist Kevin Foyteck reported the companys growth outperformed by an average of 1.7% from 2016 to 2020 and 2.4% including 2021. As such, he wrote, If past results are indicative of future results, Brown & Brown could be anticipated to continue to outperform inflation.

What Investor's Business Daily's Steven Bell called striking about the company is the strength its shares are showing against other financial stocks. Strong momentum has the stock's relative strength line at all-time high. And the Relative Strength Rating is a solid 93. This comes as many stocks in the industry are reaching new 52-week lows, he wrote.

Strong performing segments, strategic buyouts to capitalize on growing markets opportunities, sturdy financial standing and effective capital deployment continue to drive BRO, Zacks reported. This insurance brokers total shareholder return has outperformed both its peer group and the S&P 500 in the last five years.

Increasing commissions and fees across its segments continue to drive the top line for Brown & Brown that witnessed a five-year annual growth rate of 11.6%, the investment research firm added. Improving new business, solid retention and continued rate increases for most lines of coverage should help retain the growth momentum.

The Brown & Brown rally could have further to go. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice, FX Empire, the global financial news portal, reported. As such, shares could be positioned for further upside.

