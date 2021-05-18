Brown charged in woman's meth death

May 17—A Cumberland County man serving prison time for being caught with methamphetamine while being booked into the Cumberland County Justice Center in 2019 now faces charges in connection with a woman's death tied to meth toxicity.

Mark Christopher Brown, 44, whose address when arrested was on Eastland Rd., at the Cumberland and White county line, was indicted April 26 on charges of second-degree murder, sale of methamphetamine and delivery of meth.

The indictment was sealed and a transport order for the Tennessee Department of Corrections was issued for Brown to appear in court on Friday, Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said.

Brown was served the three-county indictment upon arrival and then was taken to court for arraignment.

Brown made no comment during the brief appearance other than to tell Judge Gary McKenzie he could not afford an attorney when asked. McKenzie then appointed the Public Defender's Office to represent Brown and the case was continued to Sept. 8.

The indictment alleges Brown on June 27, 2020, "did knowingly and recklessly kill Madison Christine Brown, 22, by unlawfully distributing a Schedule II drug (meth)" and that the drug is the cause of Madison Brown's death.

The other two charges relate to the sale of meth to the victim.

Witnesses listed on the indictment include Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents Billy Miller and Brandon Davemport, Cookeville Police Department's Cary Matheney who is attached to a TBI drug task force and state Medical Examiner Dr. Miguel A. Laboy.

A press release issued over the weekend from the TBI states investigators were summoned to investigate Madison Brown's death. An autopsy found death was determined to be methamphetamine toxicity and investigation found Brown allegedly provided Madison Brown meth the night of her death.

Investigating the drug death, in addition to the CCSO and TBI, were agents assigned to the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and TBI Overdose Death Task Force.

On March 18, 2019, Brown pleaded guilty to introducing contraband into a penal institution and received a three-year prison sentence to be served at 30 percent. The charge stems from the discovery of meth on his person when he was booked into the Justice Center on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.

CCSO Deputy Tashua Stone was patrolling the area of Browntown Rd. around 7 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2018, when she observed a vehicle cross the center line.

After meth was discovered at the jail, Brown was charged additionally with possession of meth and introducing the contraband into the jail.

On the most recent indictment, Brown's bond is set at $150,000. Even if he is able to post bond, Brown will continue to serve the contraband charge in prison.

