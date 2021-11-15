Brown City man accused of causing fatal crash to head to trial

Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Deegan speaks at a plea hearing for James Stanich on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
A Brown City man will go to trial for allegedly causing the wrong-way traffic crash that killed another man.

James Stanich appeared before St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Michael West Monday for a plea hearing.

St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Deegan said a plea agreement had not been reached.

Stanich's trial, which was originally scheduled to begin Nov. 15, was adjourned after his attorney, Joseph Lavigne, requested additional time to review new evidence.

A new trial date has not yet been set.

Stanich is charged with second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death and tampering with evidence.

Police witnesses at Stanich's examination hearing said Stanich admitted to police that he had huffed Dust-Off, a computer keyboard cleaner, in the hours before the crash.

Stanich allegedly drove his Chevrolet pickup the wrong way on I-69, colliding head-on with a Dodge Challenger east of M-19 in Emmett Township at about 10 p.m. on March 7, the St. Clair County Sheriff Department has said.

The crash caused the death of 30-year-old Graham Wiltse and injured two others.

