Brown County area elections roundup: 7 Allouez candidates, Suamico extends filing deadline

Brown County voters will elect local village board and city council members in the statewide election in April.

Candidates had to file their nomination papers by 5 p.m. Tuesday to appear on the ballot.

Information about your polling place and registering to vote can be found on the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.

Here are the candidates who will be on the ballot for open seats on village boards and for municipal judge offices in Brown County on April 2.

Allouez

Seven people are running for three seats on the Allouez Village Board. The seats are three-year terms.

There will be at least two new voices on the Allouez Village Board after incumbents Sarah Deutsch and Lynn Green opted not to seek re-election.

The candidates on the ballot are:

Incumbent Rob Atwood

Matt Hohner

Will Knaapen

Rich Krieg

Charlie Leiterman

Jean Marsch

Raymond Maxwell

Ashwaubenon

Three Ashwaubenon Village Board seats, representing Wards 7-12, will be on the April ballot for three-year terms. Board members represent specific areas of the village.

Wards 7 and 8: Incumbent Chris Atkinson faces challenger Drew Kuehl

Wards 9 and 10: Incumbent Jay Krueger is unopposed

Wards 11 and 12: Incumbent Tracy Flucke is unopposed

Bellevue

Two incumbents on the Bellevue Village Board will run unopposed in the April election. The seats are two-year terms. The incumbents on the ballot for Village Board are:

Incumbent Jackie Krull

Incumbent John Sinkler

Incumbent Village President Steve Soukup is running unopposed. His seat is a three-year term.

Bellevue Municipal Judge Ron Metzler is running unopposed.

Denmark

Four people are running for three seats on the Denmark Village Board. Incumbent Debra Kralovetz opted not to see re-election. The candidates on the ballot are:

Incumbent Vince Wertel

Incumbent Jim Steffek

Brandon L Ackley

Jon P Shedlosky

Denmark Municipal Judge Shawn Brady is running unopposed for another two-year term.

De Pere

Four De Pere City Council incumbents will run unopposed for their seats in the April election. The seats are two-year terms. They are:

District 1 (Wards 1-5): Incumbent Shana Defnet Ledvina

District 2 (Wards 6-9): Incumbent Pamela Gantz

District 3 (Wards 10-16): Incumbent Devin Perock

District 4 (Wards 17-23): Incumbent Dan Carpenter

De Pere mayor James Boyd is seeking re-election unopposed for another two-year term.

Hobart

Two Hobart Village Board incumbents will run unopposed for their seats in the April election. Village board seats are elected by the entire village. The incumbents on the ballot are:

Incumbent Vanya Koepke

Incumbent Tammy Zittlow

Hobart-Lawrence

Two candidates are running for Hobart-Lawrence Municipal Judge. The seat is a four-year term. The candidates are:

Incumbent Gregg Schreiber

Tara Adolph

Howard

Four Howard Village Board seats will be up for election on the spring ballot and all four incumbents will seek re-election. It is not clear whether they will face any challengers.

Howard's village offices were closed on Tuesday, according to a Dec. 19 Facebook post, and the village advised prospective candidates to place their nominating paperwork in the drop box at the village hall and to "plan accordingly" if they needed such paperwork notarized by village staff.

Here are the Village Board seats up on the spring ballot and the incumbents who will appear on the ballot:

District 3 (Wards 5-6, 19): Incumbent Cathy Hughes

District 4 (Wards 7-8): Incumbent John Muraski

District 5 (Wards 9-10, 15): Incumbent Scott Beyer

District 6 (Wards 11-12, 18): Incumbent Raymond Suennen

Pulaski

There will be a new voice on the Pulaski Village Board this spring after incumbent Gordon Black opted not to seek re-election.

Three candidates have filed paperwork to seek two-year terms for the three seats on the spring ballot. The candidates vying for the three seats are:

Incumbent Bruce Brzeczkowski

Incumbent Stephanie A. Rodgers

Ernie Allen Jr.

Suamico

Village residents who want to vie for the two Suamico Village Board seats up for election on April 2 will have an extra 3 days to file the necessary paperwork.

The extended filing deadline was triggered when incumbent Daniel Roddan did not file a declaration of non-candidacy by the Dec. 22 deadline and did not submit nominating papers by the 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline. As a result, state laws give residents, except for Roddan, until 5 p.m. Friday to submit nominating papers and a declaration of candidacy.

The current candidates who will appear on the ballot for the two seats are:

Incumbent Michelle Eckert

Andy Congdon

Mark D. Stevens

Village of Wrightstown

Three village board seats and the Wrightstown Municipal Judge will be up for election on the April ballot. Three incumbents and one challenger will vie for the three board seats:

Incumbent Terry Schaeuble

Incumbent Julie Sigmund

Incumbent Daniel J. Segerstrom

Ryan Roebke

Wrightstown Municipal Judge Evan Mathu is running unopposed.

Key 2024 Spring Election Dates

Jan. 9: Ballot placement lottery.

Jan. 16: Campaign finance report for period from July to December 2023 due.

Feb. 12: Spring pre-primary campaign finance report due.

Feb. 20: Spring primary election (if needed)

March 13: Last day for voters to register online or by mail.

March 25: Spring pre-election campaign finance reports due.

March 29: Last day to register to vote in the clerk's office.

April 2: Spring general election. People can register to vote at their polling location on election day.

This list will be updated as needed.

