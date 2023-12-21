Brown County Board gives go-ahead for veterans village in Green Bay

Members of the Veterans 1st of NEW board of directors are, from left, Rick Giesler, Gail Nohr, Kim Nohr and Jeff Reince. The agency is planning on building tiny homes for veterans in northeastern Wisconsin.

GREEN BAY - Construction will soon be underway to create a veterans village in the city after the Brown County Board unanimously approved the land's donation Wednesday.

The county donated the land to be used as an area to help veterans adjust to the community and find support.

The 3.5 acres of land on Green Bay's east side is on a vacant site across from Veterans Manor on St. Anthony Drive, near the Milo C. Huempfner Veterans Administration Health Center and served by public transportation. The 3.5 acres is part of the approximate 33 acres of the former Brown County Mental Health Center site at 2890 St. Anthony Drive.

Local Army veteran Michelle Kruschke said she knows first-hand how important support is to those who served. It's not a "handout" to build a community dedicated to veteran living, she said.

"They're looking for a way to be self-sufficient and they need it desperately right now," Kruschke said.

The village, created by the nonprofit Veterans 1st of Northeast Wisconsin, will be made up of 21 homes that will house up to 25 veterans. The homes will be 400 or 600 square feet and will include some transitional homes.

Veterans 1st of Northeast Wisconsin is developing transitional and affordable 400-square-foot and 600-square-foot homes for veterans to adjust to the community.

The village will include a community center that will offer mental health and substance abuse counseling, job training, apprenticeships and mentorships.

Veterans 1st of Northeast Wisconsin will accept applications for veterans to get on the waitlist for a home. Applications can be found online at veterans1stnew.com. Veterans looking to become a mentor can also sign up online.

Construction of the entire village is set to finish by 2025.

