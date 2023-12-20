Brown County home prices fell 2.2% in November, with houses listed at a median of $244,300

The median home in Brown County listed for $244,300 in November, down 2.2% from the previous month's $249,750, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to November 2022, the median home list price increased 11.8% from $215,825.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Brown County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.argusleader.com.

Brown County's median home was 2,222 square feet, listed at $116 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 15.1% from November 2022.

Listings in Brown County moved steadily, at a median 55 days listed compared to the November national median of 52 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 47 days on the market. Around 26 homes were newly listed on the market in November, the same number of new listings from November 2022.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Across the Aberdeen metro area, median home prices fell to $240,825, slightly lower than a month earlier. The median home had 2,236 square feet, at a list price of $115 per square foot.

In South Dakota, median home prices were $364,750, a slight decrease from October. The median South Dakota home listed for sale had 1,836 square feet, with a price of $203 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $420,000, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,858 square feet, with a price of $221 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Brown County home prices fell 2.2% in November, with houses listed at a median of $244,300