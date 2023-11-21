Brown County judge ignores recommendation, instead orders maximum prison time in baby's fentanyl death

GREEN BAY – Despite a lesser sentencing recommendation agreed upon by both prosecution and defense attorneys, Brown County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Jo Hock sentenced a 23-year-old woman to 15 years in prison for the 2022 fentanyl death of her baby.

Tyana Putzlocker, of Green Bay, pleaded guilty to neglecting a child, where the consequence is death — a Class D felony — in September.

At Putzlocker's sentencing hearing Monday, both the prosecution and the defense requested a sentence of four years in prison followed by six years of extended supervision. Hock instead sentenced Putzlocker to the maximum penalty for the crime: 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

Sobs and shouts erupted from family members seated in the gallery after Hock delivered Putzlocker's sentence. Security guards escorted one woman out of the courtroom, at Hock's request. Putzlocker wept.

On May 3, 2022, Putzlocker's 17-month-old son died. The child was napping with Putzlocker and the child's father, when the adults awoke and realized their son was not breathing.

The baby's father, Derrick Young Jr., 25, also faces charges for the boy's death. His case is ongoing.

At the time, Putzlocker and Young were court ordered to have no unsupervised contact with their son, attorneys said at the sentencing. Child Protective Services had gotten involved after law enforcement raided Young's home and found large amounts of fentanyl pills and loaded guns, Hock said.

A medical examiner found fentanyl was present in the child's body, and that the fentanyl likely played a significant role in the child's death, according to a criminal complaint.

It's not clear exactly how the boy came into contact with fentanyl, but both defense attorney Carrie LaPlant and District Attorney David Lasee said at the sentencing they believed Young bore a greater responsibility.

Hock said she did not agree.

"I see you as at least equally, maybe more responsible. You were to protect your son," Hock said to Putzlocker. "... The reality of it is you were the one who knew what the order was, you were the one that knew you were not supposed to have these children in your care, and look what happened as a result of your neglectful behavior."

Both Putzlocker and Young were addicted to fentanyl. A synthetic opioid, fentanyl is up to 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin, according to the CDC. It's commonly found in counterfeit "M30" Percocet pills.

In a tearful statement, Putzlocker thanked law enforcement and medical staff for investigating her son's death and thanked her family for their support and love.

"My addiction stopped me from doing what I love most, which was being a mother to my two children," Putzlocker said. "Instead of reaching out and utilizing the help that was offered to me, I turned to drugs and that led to the death of my son, which is the biggest punishment of all."

Putzlocker remembered her son as "a happy spirit" who was "always laughing" and looked at her like she was his favorite person in the world.

"Every time he smiled I knew he saw something in me that I didn't see in myself," she said.

At the hearing, Hock also sentenced Putzlocker to an additional six months in prison for a reckless driving misdemeanor in which she caused a crash that injured another person months before her son's death.

