Brown County jury deliberates in March 2020 stabbing death of former Yellow Cab owner in Green Bay

GREEN BAY - Jurors began deliberations Friday to determine whether Andres Garcia-Saenz is guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the March 2020 killing of 73-year-old Douglas Campbell in Campbell's west side home.

Testimony that began Monday wrapped up Friday with Assistant Brown County District Attorney Dana Johnson saying that evidence proves Garcia-Saenz, now 24, "beyond a shadow of a doubt" took the life of Campbell in what began when the men met March 16, 2020, to have a sexual encounter.

Defense attorney Elisabeth Stockbridge, however, insisted that the killing was committed by another, unnamed person. She indicated that another person could have killed Campbell during the day on March 17, 2020, between the time coworkers at Yellow Cab Corp. became concerned that Campbell had not shown up for work, and a Green Bay police officer discovered his badly injured body, which testimony indicated had sustained 222 knife injuries.

Campbell previously owned the Yellow Cab business, and was still a taxi driver at the time of his death.

Four men and eight women will decide Garcia-Saenz's fate. A guilty verdict can carry a sentence of up to life in prison.

