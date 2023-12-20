Brown County United Way awards grants to 7 organizations led by people of color

Brown County United Way President and CEO Robyn Davis speaks at the Advocacy Forum which Brown County United Way and the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation hosted in June 2022 in Green Bay, WI.

GREEN BAY – Brown County United Way is providing $37,000 in capacity-building grants to support leaders of color at the helm of local nonprofits.

The grant comes by way of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, which was awarded a record-breaking $80,641 in capacity-building grants during the Nonprofit Impact Initiative’s most recent grant cycle, according to a Tuesday press release. That amount more than doubles the award previously received. These types of grants help nonprofit organizations across Brown, Door, Kewaunee and Oconto counties remain sustainable on a long-term basis.

Every grant cycle reserves some funds to support organizations led by people of color and those serving populations age 60 and older.

Emphasizing leaders of color in the greater Green Bay area enhances a community's future by helping nonprofits remain secure and supported in the region.

“These grants provide an opportunity for organizations to grow their capacity so they will be better equipped to meet the needs of the communities they serve," said Zianya Saldaña, director of equity and community initiatives at the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

Brown County United Way will be funding seven nonprofits:

Kimyatta Ratliff, president of ColorBold Business Association, plans to use the funding to get professional help with financial development.

"Having a strong funding plan enables us to be sustainable and gives us the ability to consistently serve all entrepreneurs and nonprofit organizations of color," Ratliff said.

Latosha Greenleaf, executive director of Urban Cultural Arts and Event Center as well as a candidate running for Brown County Board, said they plan to use the funds to hire a strategic planner, who will help the nonprofit focus on its mission and develop an action plan for its future.

"By strengthening our foundation, we can better fulfill our mission of promoting creativity, personal growth, and community connections through the arts," Greenleaf said in the press release. "This support is pivotal in our continued success.”

Natalie Eilbert covers mental health issues for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. She welcomes story tips and feedback. You can reach her at neilbert@gannett.com or view her Twitter profile at @natalie_eilbert. If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text "Hopeline" to the National Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay-area grants support leaders of color operating nonprofits