Brown County voters will see County Board, city, village, town, school board races in spring vote

GREEN BAY - Local offices up for election in the spring include seats on the Brown County Board, city councils, and village, town and school boards.

On Friday, candidates for local government offices can start getting signatures on their nomination papers. Their deadline to file to be on the ballot is 5 p.m. Jan. 2.

A primary election will be held on Feb. 20 for any race for a single seat that has more than two candidates, or for any at-large election with more than twice the number of candidates than there are open seats.

You can go to MyVote Wisconsin to find your polling place now. After Jan. 2 you can see who is on your ballot.

Here's a rundown of offices in Brown County that are up for election on April 2. Listed are the incumbents currently in office.

Brown County Circuit Court (6-year terms)

Branch 2: Thomas J. Walsh

Branch 6: John P. Zakowski

Brown County Board (2-year terms)

District 1 (Green Bay's northeastern corner): Ron Antonneau is running again.

District 2 (part of Green Bay's far-east side): Thomas De Wane is running again.

District 3 (part of Green Bay's southeast side): Andy Nicholson did not respond to a request.

District 4 (part of Green Bay's near-east side, including Astor Park): Emily Jacobson is running again.

District 5 (part of Green Bay's east side): Dan Theno is running again.

District 6 (part of Green Bay's northeast side): Kathy LeFebvre did not respond to a request.

District 7 (the northern part of Green Bay's west side): Tom Friberg is running again.

District 8 (the southern part of Green Bay's near west side): Megan Borchardt did not respond to a request.

District 9 (part of Green Bay's west side): Patrick M. Evans is running again.

District 10 (part of Green Bay's southwest side): John S. Vander Leest did not respond to a request.

District 11 (Green Bay's far west side): Patrick Buckley did not respond to a request.

District 12 (parts of southern Hobart, Lawrence, southern De Pere and western Rockland): Dave Landwehr did not respond to a request.

District 13 (towns of Green Bay, Humbolt, Eaton, Scott and eastern New Denmark): Norbert Dantinne did not respond to a request.

District 14 (Allouez south of Mission Road): Barbara Avery resigned and is not running for reelection.

District 15 (western Bellevue, Allouez north of Mission Road): Morgan Fuller is not running for reelection.

District 16 (Eastern Bellevue and part of Ledgeview): Dave Kaster did not respond to a request.

District 17 (parts of Rockland, Glenmore, southern Ledgeview and eastern Wrightstown): John Van Dyck did not respond to a request.

District 18 (west De Pere and a small part of east De Pere): Patrick Hopkins did not respond to a request.

District 19 (most of eastern De Pere): Jessica Adams did not respond to a request.

District 20 (Holland, Morrison, western Wrightstown including the village of Wrightstown, eastern Glenmore, eastern New Denmark including the village of Denmark): Devon Coenen did not respond to a request.

District 21 (northern and eastern Ashwaubenon): Chris Zirbel did not respond to a request.

District 22 (western Ashwaubenon, part Lawrence north of Scheuring Road): Tom Peters did not respond to a request.

District 23 (eastern Howard): Ray Suennen did not respond to a request.

District 24 (Hobart north and west of County J, western Howard): Richard Schadewald did not respond to a request.

District 25 (most of Suamico): Tom Lund did not respond to a request.

District 26 (Pulaski, Pittsfield, northwestern Suamico, extreme northern Howard): Keith Deneys did not respond to a request.

Municipal judge

Bellevue : Ron Metzler (4-year term)

Hobart-Lawrence: Gregg Schreiber (4-year term)

Denmark : Shawn Brady (2-year term)

Wrightstown: Evan Mathu (4-year term)

De Pere mayor (2-year term)

James G. Boyd

De Pere City Council (2-year terms)

District 1: Shana Defnet Ledvina

District 2: Pamela Gantz

District 3: Devin Perock

District 4: Dan Carpenter

Green Bay City Council (2-year terms)

District 1 : Jennifer Grant is running again.

District 2 : Jim Hutchison is running again.

District 3 : William Morgan is running again.

District 4 : William Galvin is running again.

District 5: Craig Stevens did not respond to a request.

District 6: Steven Campbell declined to say if he is running or not.

District 7: Randy Scannell is not running.

District 8: Chris Wery is running again.

District 9: Brian Johnson is running again.

District 10: Mark Steuer is not running.

District 11: Melinda Eck is running again.

District 12: Jesse Brunette is not running.

Allouez Village Board (3-year terms)

Three seats: Rob Atwood, Sarah J. Deutsch, Lynn Green

Ashwaubenon Village Board (3-year terms)

Wards 7-8: Chris Atkinson

Wards 9-10: Jay Krueger

Wards 11-12: Tracy Flucke

Bellevue village president (3-year term)

Steve Soukup

Bellevue Village Board (2-year terms)

Two seats: Jackie Krull and John Sinkler

Denmark Village Board (2-year terms)

Three seats: Vince Wertel, Jim Steffek, Debra Kralovetz

Hobart Village Board (2-year terms)

Two seats: Tammy Zittlow, Vanya Koepke

Howard Village Board (2-year terms)

District 3: Cathy Hughes

District 4: John Muraski

District 5: Scott Beyer

District 6: Ray Suennen

Pulaski Village Board (2-year terms)

Three seats: Gordi Black, Bruce Brzeczkowski, Stephanie Rodgers

Suamico Village Board (3-year terms)

Two seats: Michelle Eckert, Daniel Roddan

Wrightstown Village Board (2-year terms)

Three seats: Terry Schaeuble, Dan Segerstrom, Julie Sigmund

Lawrence Town Board (2-year terms)

Two seats: Kari Vannieuwenhoven

Ledgeview Town Board (2-year terms)

Two seats: Mark Danen, Renee Van Rossum

Scott Town Board (2-year terms)

Two seats: Cari Langenberg, Norman Strebel

Ashwaubenon School Board (3-year terms)

One seat: Jay Vanlaanen

Denmark School Board (3-year terms)

Two seats: Katie Rabenhorst, Joe Terrien

De Pere School Board (3-year terms)

Two seats: Jeff Mirkes, Matthew Petersen

Green Bay School Board (3-year terms)

Two seats: Andrew Becker, Nancy Welch

Howard-Suamico School Board (3-year terms)

Two seats: Greg Klimek, Vanessa Moran

Luxemburg-Casco School Board (3-year terms)

Two seats: David Delain, Travis Spude

Pulaski School Board (3-year terms)

Three seats: Dennis Kaminski, Sara Mangold, Megan Mills-Koehler

Reedsville School Board (3-year terms)

Two seats: Chuck Yohanek, John Schwahn

West De Pere School Board (3-year terms)

One seat: Ryan Van Den Heuvel

Wrightstown School Board (3-year terms)

Two seats: Nicole Gerend, Maggie Boland

Jeff Bollier contributed to this article.

Benita Mathew is a health reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her at bmathew@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @benita_mathew.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Here are races voters will see on spring ballot in Brown County