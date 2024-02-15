Brown County's residents of color and LGBTQ+ residents say they're struggling, says Wello survey

Wello held its fifth annual Wello Well-Being Summit on Wednesday at the Ashwaubenon Community Center. Included in its presentation was a snapshot of the 2023 Wello Community Health and Well-being Survey, based on data from more than 1,000 respondents living in Brown County.

GREEN BAY – More than half of people of color living in Brown County report they've suffered or struggled in the last year. Half of LGBTQ+ residents feel similar hardships.

Put another way, just 43% of residents of color consider themselves thriving in Brown County compared with 66% of white non-Hispanic residents. And less than half of LGBTQ+ residents are thriving compared with 59% of non-LGBTQ+ resident.

That's according to the 2023 Wello Community Health and Well-Being Survey, a snapshot of which was shared at its fifth annual Well-Being Summit Wednesday morning at the Ashwaubenon Community Center, 900 Anderson Drive.

Since 2019, Wello's biannual survey has tracked social determinants of health, overall well-being, sense of community, demographics, and ZIP code and U.S. Census tracts. Its intentions, Wello Executive Director Natalie Bomstad said Wednesday, are to give individuals access to basic needs while focusing on "closing the gaps in community conditions, including those systems and those structures that can hold people back from thriving in the first place."

More than 1,000 Brown County residents age 18 and older responded to the survey, which was administered from July 15-Aug. 31, 2023, according to Wendy Hanson, data and evaluation manager for Wello.

Respondents' self-identified race and ethnicity roughly mirrored Brown County's demographics. For example, 78.3% of white non-Hispanic residents took the survey against the 78.9% of white non-Hispanic residents who live in Brown County according to the U.S. Census.

Wednesday's summit presented many of Wello's programs and initiatives over the last few years, concerning community data, a focus on advancements in area food systems, public safety and impact awards. It concluded with a panel of three women of color in the community, a call to action and the need of doctors to focus on healthy equity outside of the exam room.

New questions for 2023 included the Cantril Self-Anchoring Striving Scale, from which the organization analyzed data on who is suffering, struggling, and thriving, as well as questions on discrimination, food insecurity, and trust and confidence in local government.

The full report won't be available to the public until the end of February, but highlights of the survey offer insights concerning the gulf in mental health outcomes across the different demographics of Brown County.

Brown County respondents of color and LGBTQ+ respondents don't feel like a member of the larger community, survey says

The Cantril Self-Anchoring Striving Scale, used in Wello's survey this year for the first time, asked respondents to envision their life on a ladder, with the top rungs indicating "thriving," the middle rungs "struggling" and the bottom rungs "suffering."

Just five years ago, Ivy Summers, the events coordinator for We All Rise: African American Resource Center, would have placed herself on the struggling rung, even though she was born and raised in Green Bay, she told the audience Wednesday.

Part of that, Summers and other panelists said, is due to the lack of cultural representation in the area. That, among other variables, impacts whether someone — and in her case, a Black woman — feels like a member of the community in which they live, Summers said.

The survey found that white non-Hispanic people feel they're a member of the community at three times the rate of Black residents.

Those differences are even starker from a bird's eye view, where residents living outside the city of Green Bay are far more likely to feel they're part of their community, according to Rogelio Contreras, community mobilizer at Wello, who broke down sense of belonging via ZIP code.

For example, between 93% and 95% of people who live in Suamico said they feel like a member of their community. About 92% of Suamico is white non-Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census. By comparison, between 69% and 79% of Green Bay residents feel they're a member of the community. About 72% of the city is white non-Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census.

The survey also found that men in Brown County were more likely than women to agree, at nearly 1.5 times higher, that the culture is accepting of people with different ideas. Non-LGBTQ+ residents were more than 1.5 times more likely to agree with the same statement than LGBTQ+ residents.

LGBTQ+ residents also struggle with a sense of belonging. Non-LGBTQ+ residents said they feel a sense of belonging 3.5 times higher than those in the LGBTQ+ community. It's a gap that panelist Steph Guzman said she can't escape.

"I feel like as a minority, being LGBT, a woman and Hispanic — that's three on three. You can imagine the discrimination I get on a daily basis," Guzman said. "It is sad. If I don't get it because I'm Latina, I get it because I'm gay. If I don't get it because I'm gay, it's because I'm a woman who's dressed like a 'guy.'"

Guzman said she wishes Brown County had a specific resource center or "sanctuary location" for LGBTQ+ people.

"The LGBT community is amazing here … but we don't really have one centralized place," Guzman said. "There's nowhere we can unite and actually strengthen ourselves, empower ourselves."

From left, Rogelio Contreras, community mobilizer at Wello, Ivy Summers, Jackie Krutz, and Steph Guzman. Summers, Krutz and Guzman spoke about their lived experiences as women of color in Brown County.

Food insecurity impacts 25% of Brown County residents

Another concern, flagged by Beth Heller, director of strategic partnerships at Wello, is that 25% of respondents said they're food insecure. Food insecurity happens when people can't access the food they need to live their fullest lives, according to Feeding America. And it has nothing to do with food availability — at least, not in Brown County, Heller said.

"This crisis has systemic causes. Systemic causes to accessing food, we know them: It's economic factors, it's gaps in public transportation, historical patterns of oppression and racism that make healthy food only available in some neighborhoods," Heller said.

Grocery shopping for the whole family by bus feels untenable, Heller said.

To that end, respondents have said transportation has impacted their well-being every year the Wello survey has existed, including this year, said Mario Gonzalez, strategic marketing and communications manager at Wello. That, and public safety and security repeatedly come up for residents.

There's a collective desire for more pedestrian and bike infrastructure in Brown County, and a push to monitor speeding in residential areas. Wello has worked with the city of Green Bay and Green Bay School District to install rapid rectangular flashing beacons at crosswalks, Gonzalez said, which can increase motorist yielding rates by 98% and reduce pedestrian crashes by up to 47%.

Looking ahead

One of the benefits of the Cantril Self-Anchoring Striving Scale is that it allows respondents to look ahead and think about where they see themselves on the ladder.

Although today more than 7% of all Brown County residents said they're suffering, just 4% of respondents said they imagine themselves suffering five years from now. Similarly, the 34.3% of all Brown County residents who said they're struggling shifted, too, with just 20.5% saying they'd be struggling five years from now.

And while only 58% of Brown County residents could say they're thriving today, more than 75% said that, five years from now, they see themselves thriving.

Those proportions play out no matter if the respondent is white, of color or LGBTQ+. And it's what gives many marginalized residents hope for the future.

"A sense of belonging has been the biggest struggle for me," said Jackie Krutz, a Filipino-American who moved to the area from Los Angeles a few years ago. "I am different, both on the outside and on the inside, and that wasn't appreciated. And finding a community that appreciates differences is what really helped, regardless of race."

Similarly, Summers said her time with We All Rise has shifted her place in the community. While she can't say for sure she'll be thriving five years from now, she does feel the upward mobility that affinity spaces like We All Rise can provide and inspire.

"When I think of the work that We All Rise is doing to create space, it really gives me the encouragement to speak up and be more vocal about some of the disparities," Summers said. "Even when you're looking at that intersection of Black women, I see that really lived out in spaces that I occupy."

Natalie Eilbert covers mental health issues for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. She welcomes story tips and feedback. You can reach her at neilbert@gannett.com or view her Twitter profile at @natalie_eilbert. If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text "Hopeline" to the National Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Wello survey highlights gaps in mental health and sense of belonging