Brown Deer to hold first community-wide Black History Month celebration with food, music

Brown Deer will hold the village's first community-wide celebration of Black History Month Wednesday evening by honoring local figures whose contributions have left a lasting impact on the village.

The event, called "We Are Black History, We Are Brown Deer," will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Brown Deer Public Library and will showcase musical performances and local soul food, Village President Wanda Montgomery said. Montgomery is also a member of the Brown Deer Community Foundation and became the village's first Black president when she was elected in 2019.

Wanda Montgomery, Brown Deer’s village president is shown in Brown Deer. Montgomery and her husband moved to Brown Deer in 2014 and five years later she became the first Black person elected as village president. Montgomery's political rise occurred as Brown Deer became one of two Milwaukee County suburbs where non-Hispanic white people were no longer the majority. The other was West Milwaukee.

The celebration will highlight speakers, businesses and musicians who live or work in the village, including resident Natasha McCants Scott who will reflect on the legacy of celebrating Black history and a performance from MADD414, a Milwaukee-based African drum and dance company.

Brown Deer resident and Spectrum One Anchor Sachelle Reed will serve as master of ceremony, according to the program.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley will also make an appearance to recognize the village for being the first outside the city to embrace Black history programming accessible for the whole community, Montgomery said.

Compared with other municipalities outside of Milwaukee, Brown Deer has a higher proportion of African American people, which has enabled a vibrant community to develop, Montgomery said. The goal of the event is to celebrate but also nurture that community.

Brown Deer is 49.7% white, 30.8% Black, 5.7% Latino and 6% Asian, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"We felt it was important to celebrate who we are," Montgomery said. "That doesn't mean that any other group can't do the same thing. And we would certainly embrace and encourage people to do it."

Food and music will be part of the Black history program in Brown Deer

The event will feature soul food for dinner catered from the nearby restaurant Perkins Boyz On Tha Grill. Attendees can expect baked and fried chicken, greens, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, cornbread and peach cobbler, Montgomery said. Sweet treats in the form of red velvet cupcakes will also be provided by Tiffany’s Dessert Bar. Both restaurants are located outside of the village, but the owners both live in Brown Deer, she said.

A flyer for Brown Deer's Black History Month celebration advertises the event Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brown Deer Public Library.

The celebration will also highlight some of the music integral to Black history. Village resident Pat Bridges will sing "Lift Every Voice And Sing," according to the program. The song is widely known as the Black national anthem because of its historic importance to Black culture in the U.S.

Another resident and singer Shirley Mallett will sing an "Old Spiritual Rendition," according to the program. Husband and wife duo Benito and Shirley Leatherwood will sing gospel music.

Event will recognize three honorees

Three honorees will also be recognized, including resident Angela Walters who in 2022 was named the first Black woman to lead the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors in the organization's 130-year history.

Another honoree, Joanne Williams, has been a fixture of Milwaukee's broadcast news scene for over four decades. Williams helped create the Wisconsin chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists and later served on the national board. In 2012, she joined Milwaukee Public Television as the host and producer of "Black Nouveau", which she won an Emmy for.

The final honoree, Dr. Ramard Wright, runs his own animal hospital in Brown Deer called Wright's Brown Deer Animal Hospital. Wright is the first African American person in the county to own an animal hospital, Montgomery said.

The event is open for all adults to attend, though online registration is currently closed. Those interested in attending can still call Village Hall at 414-371-3000 or Montgomery's number at 262-502-1460.

The celebration was entirely funded by donations to the Brown Deer Community Foundation.

Rob Guilbert, president of the foundation, said the group, "is excited and pleased" to host the first annual event.

Montgomery said they hope to expand the event in future years with larger venues that can fit more people.

Contact Claudia Levens at clevens@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @levensc13.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brown Deer to host community-wide Black History Month celebration