Brown Deer police need help finding missing 13-year-old girl, last seen getting off the school bus

Authorities need help finding a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen getting off the school bus in Milwaukee Friday.

Brown Deer police say they responded to a residence in the 4800 block of W. Churchill Lane at 12:44 p.m. Friday for a "report of a runaway/missing juvenile."

Takoria Pettway-Marney was last seen getting off the school bus in the 5400 block of N. Long Island Drive in Milwaukee on Friday, police said.

Pettway-Marney is a Black girl, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has long black braided hair that may be in a bun, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green winter coat, tan khaki pants and black winter boots.

Police said there is nothing to indicate that Pettway-Marney is in any danger at this point.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Brown Deer police at 414-371-2900.

