Brown Deer police are investigating the shooting deaths of two 19-year-old men

Two 19-year-old men were fatally shot Wednesday night in Brown Deer, police said.

According to a news release from the Brown Deer Police Department:

Officers responded at 8:35 p.m. to a report of multiple shots fired in the 8400 block of North Meadowside Court. When police arrived, they found two men had been shot. North Shore Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin Crime Laboratory assisted at the scene.

The Brown Deer Police Department Detective Bureau is leading the investigation. No additional details were provided, but updates will be released as they become available

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 414-371-2900 and reference case 21-014444.

