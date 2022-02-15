Brown found guilty of murder; gets 25 years to life

Feb. 15—A Gainesville man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his three-month-old daughter in June 2020 on the Red River.

Jeremy Nathaniel Brown, 32, was found guilty Friday of murdering a child and assaulting his family and sentenced to life in prison.

"This was a heartbreaking case. The murder of a child is an ultimate evil. It took an emotional toll on everybody who investigated and prosecuted the case. We are happy with the verdict and believe that the sentence is appropriate and deserved. Hopefully this will help the family in some way as they begin to heal," stated District Attorney John Warren.

"There is no crime worse than a crime against an innocent, vulnerable child," stated First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson, who tried the case with Assistant District Attorney Olivia Neu. "Unfortunately, we cannot give the victim's family closure. But at least we were able to give them peace in knowing that the person who committed this crime is going to be locked away and cannot hurt anybody else."

According to prosecutors, Brown was accused of assaulting the child's mother in their car on June 8, 2020. After stopping the car in the middle of the road at the intersection of Belcher and Howeth Street, the victim's mother ran from the car—covered in blood—and took refuge in the vehicle of another person. The mother immediately called 911 and told dispatchers the she feared Brown would kill her baby was going to kill her baby.

Brown then fled the scene in the car with his three-month-old daughter still strapped into her car seat, according to prosecutors He ended up driving into the Red River near the Interstate 35 bridge, going over 60 miles per hour.

Brown swam away from the car and was found by law enforcement the next day by the river. The car was pulled from the river and investigators found the child dead, trapped inside in her car seat, according to prosecutors.

Indicted by a Cooke County Grand Jury on August 26, 2020 for capital murder and assault family violence with a prior conviction, Brown's prior criminal history made him eligible for 25 years to life in prison for each charge.

The case was investigated by the Gainesville Police Department, the Cooke County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Family and Protective Services and the Cooke County District Attorney's Office. It was presided over by Judge Janelle Haverkamp.