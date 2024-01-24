Brown reaches $19.5M settlement in price-fixing case. What that means.

Brown University is one of a handful of elite schools settling in a case alleging it participated in a price-fixing scheme.

On Tuesday night, Brown revealed in a news release it would pay $19.5 million into a settlement fund for students and alums of 17 institutions part of the so-called 568 Presidents Group. Brown described it as "a consortium of higher education institutions committed to serving the financial aid needs of students and their families," in the release. But critics argue it was the opposite, describing it as a "cartel" that devised a price-fixing arrangement to limit financial aid.

Brown left the group in 2012, however it was not disbanded until 2022.

Brown denies the allegations. So why did it settle?

Through a spokesperson, the university denies allegations that it broke antitrust laws and suppressed financial aid. But the school chose to settle anyway, on the condition that it would not admit wrongdoing. Brown called its participation in the 568 Presidents Group "lawful and consistent with the best interests of students at all times."

"We vehemently believe that the claims had no merit, but given the time and financial resources required to take this case to trial, we determined that our resources are better spent resolving this matter and supporting the education of our students," university spokesman Brian Clark said. "We’ll continue our commitment to meeting the full financial need of all our students and to continually building upon the generous financial aid and access initiatives in place already."

First school settled in August, marking a tipping point

The University of Chicago became the first of the defendants to settle in the case in August 2022 for $13.2 million.

At the time, Brown was mum on whether the move would prompt it to settle, too. However, the university would have had to consider "joint and several liability," a legal concept that means when the pool of defendants shrinks, the ones left could shoulder responsibility for the entire case.

Other schools named included: Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Emory, Georgetown, Northwestern, Rice, Vanderbilt, Yale, California Institute of Technology, Dartmouth, Johns Hopkins, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Notre Dame and the University of Pennsylvania.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that, aside from Brown, Columbia, Duke, Emory and Yale also settled. Along with Brown, the schools are paying $104.5 million, the Times reported.

