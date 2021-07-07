Brown scheduled for sentencing

Jul. 7—SUNBURY — An Ashland man who pleaded guilty to helping cover up the homicide of Sean Mascall is scheduled for a sentencing hearing in September.

David Matthew Brown, 37, pleaded guilty last week to felony counts of criminal conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property and hindering apprehension and a misdemeanor count of abuse of a corpse. He is scheduled for sentencing at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.

The remaining 12 charges will not be prosecuted.

Witnesses Brown, who is serving a state sentence for an unrelated matter, and Robert Villari Jr., 33, told police that Brian Heffner, 39, fired the gun that killed Sean Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, in Mount Carmel Township on Sept. 12, 2017, according to a criminal complaint.

Maschal was found the next day, off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap. Mount Carmel Township Police arrested Heffner on April 12, 2018, and charged him with 14 counts, including homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.

According to court documents, Brown helped Heffner conceal evidence of the homicide, knowing he was making those items unavailable to officers performing the investigation. He harbored Heffner in his home in Ashland, provided transportation to Heffner before, during and after the homicide, concealed evidence and provided false information, police said.

Police said they didn't call or attempt to call 911 or render aid for Maschal. Instead, they dumped the body in a wooded area near Locust Gap, robbed him and then sold the murder weapon for drugs in Lebanon, police said.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER