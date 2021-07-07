Brown scheduled for sentencing

Justin Strawser, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·1 min read

Jul. 7—SUNBURY — An Ashland man who pleaded guilty to helping cover up the homicide of Sean Mascall is scheduled for a sentencing hearing in September.

David Matthew Brown, 37, pleaded guilty last week to felony counts of criminal conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property and hindering apprehension and a misdemeanor count of abuse of a corpse. He is scheduled for sentencing at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.

The remaining 12 charges will not be prosecuted.

Witnesses Brown, who is serving a state sentence for an unrelated matter, and Robert Villari Jr., 33, told police that Brian Heffner, 39, fired the gun that killed Sean Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, in Mount Carmel Township on Sept. 12, 2017, according to a criminal complaint.

Maschal was found the next day, off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap. Mount Carmel Township Police arrested Heffner on April 12, 2018, and charged him with 14 counts, including homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.

According to court documents, Brown helped Heffner conceal evidence of the homicide, knowing he was making those items unavailable to officers performing the investigation. He harbored Heffner in his home in Ashland, provided transportation to Heffner before, during and after the homicide, concealed evidence and provided false information, police said.

Police said they didn't call or attempt to call 911 or render aid for Maschal. Instead, they dumped the body in a wooded area near Locust Gap, robbed him and then sold the murder weapon for drugs in Lebanon, police said.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amtrak plan to replace dozens of aging trains: cost $7.3B

    Amtrak plans to spend $7.3 billion to replace 83 passenger trains, some nearly a half-century old, though much of the funding must still be approved by Congress. Amtrak said Wednesday that under the contract with German manufacturer Siemens AG, some of the trains will be hybrids, able to operate on diesel fuel and electricity where wires are available. Amtrak CEO William Flynn says they'll pollute far less than the older trains when operating in diesel mode.

  • Illinois woman held down by police, forced to strip naked

    “When they pulled me over, they didn’t really explain to me, they just pulled me out of my car,” Ariel Harrison said. The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois is facing fierce criticism after a 31-year-old Black mother of three was held down inside a jail cell and forcibly stripped naked in front of male officers. Ariel Harrison, who is partially blind, had just left a liquor store and was driving around Macomb County on Oct. 26, 2019, when she was pulled over by police for allegedly driving recklessly.

  • Texas Woman Who Felt She Was Being Watched Catches Scary Sight On Night-Vision Cameras

    Adriana Garcia's intuition proved correct.

  • Missing Georgia boy’s body found on Florida beach, officials say. ‘Horrible accident’

    “Of course, this is not the outcome we would have wanted.”

  • Large crowds bring July 4 chaos to Loop; 2 officers injured

    Chicago police said they responded to several large groups gathering throughout downtown Sunday night, with at least two police officers injured.

  • Woman furious about Asian man’s unleashed dog lures pet onto traffic in NYC

    A video of a white woman threatening to call the police on an Asian man for walking an unleashed dog has gone viral on social media this week. What happened: The incident, which occurred in New York City, saw the woman lure the animal onto a busy highway to prove her point -- while allegedly telling its owner to go back to his “own country.” The woman suddenly claps her hands and tries to lure the dog onto the street.

  • Former Cop Sentenced To Prison Time For Forcing Teens To Strip To Avoid Arrest

    A former Florida cop is gearing up to serve a decade in prison for forcing a pair of teens to strip naked and run in order to evade arrest after a sentencing hearing last week. Former Miccosukee Police Officer Michael Martinez appeared in court on Thursday, where he was told he will soon begin to serve a 10-year sentence, WSVN in Miami reports. Martinez was convicted of extortion and unlawful compensation in 2019 for forcing two 18-year-olds, Kyle Shoulta and Remy Riley, to strip and then run na

  • Three Asian Students Brutally Attacked by ‘Gang’ of Teens in Australia

    Police in Queensland, Australia are investigating a vicious attack by a group of teens against a trio of Asian students late last month. The incident, which was caught on video, reportedly occurred outside a shopping center in Inala, a suburb in the city of Brisbane, on June 27. One of the attackers is believed to have filmed the scene.

  • 2 bodies found inside ‘mangled’ car that teen couple disappeared in, CA officials say

    “I can’t believe I’m going to be burying my son.”

  • Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

    In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.

  • Democratic donor Ed Buck injected drugs into passed out sex partners, prosecutors say

    Democratic megadonor Ed Buck, who is about to stand trial in the drugging deaths of two men, lured a stream of young participants to his West Hollywood apartment where they were injected with methamphetamine and played sexual fetish games, federal prosecutors said.

  • Professional golfer killed after 'happening upon a crime,' police say

    A professional golfer who was shot and killed at a Georgia course over the weekend was not the intended target of his assailant, according to police.

  • Self-Proclaimed 'Incel' Accused of Killing 6-Year-Old Neighbor And Hiding Her Body

    The man who allegedly killed a 6-year-old girl and hid her body last year told friends that he was an "incel" and "asexual," according to local police. Friends of Coty Scott Taylor, 30, said that the South Carolina man was “a loner who constantly had a negative outlook on life,” according to investigative findings released by the Cayce Department of Public Safety, and reported by The State. On Feb. 10, 2020, Taylor abducted Faye Marie Swetlik, 6, from her front yard in Cayce, South Carolina, acc

  • American Banker Jailed in Hong Kong for Trying to Be a Good Samaritan

    Tyrone Siu via ReutersWhen Samuel Bickett, a former Bank of America compliance director, saw a man with a retractable baton confronting a teenager in a subway station in Hong Kong in 2019, he assumed he had stumbled on an assault. He immediately tried to help the kid by trying to grab the baton, he says. What he didn’t know was that the man was Senior Constable Yu Shu-sang, an undercover officer, and the younger man had just skipped his fare at the nearby subway station. The man in blue sweater,

  • Miami-Dade man accused of molesting a young girl in a Florida Keys hotel room

    Keys deputies say a Miami-Dade County man molested a preteen girl in an Islamorada hotel room on Sunday.

  • Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

    Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client fatally shot during a Wisconsin protest was a sex offender, saying it supports a defense theory that he attacked Rittenhouse and intended to take his gun because he couldn't legally possess one. Mark Richards maintained in court filings Thursday that Joseph Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and was prohibited from possessing firearms. Rosenbaum started the altercation with Rittenhouse in hopes of making off with his assault-style rifle, which only bolsters Rittenhouse’s self-defense argument, Richards wrote.

  • Woman Accused Of Plowing Through Ex Boyfriend’s Funeral Now Charged With Vandalizing Jesus Statue

    A Minnesota woman who allegedly plowed through a cemetery during her ex-boyfriend’s funeral services has now been accused of a prior act of chaos. Blair Whitten, 28, made headlines in May after she allegedly tried to run people over at a Fargo, North Dakota cemetery on Saturday as they were putting Colin MacDonald, 24, to rest. “Multiple complainants reported Whitten was driving her vehicle, inside the cemetery, in a manner with extreme indifference for human life which created substantial risk

  • Ohio's attorney general is referring the police killing of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant to the local prosecutor

    Ma'Khia Bryant was fatally shot by an officer on April 20 after she was seen attacking a woman with what police said was a knife.

  • Search Is Underway for 23-Year-Old Hiker Who Has Been Missing for 5 Days in Montana Forest

    Tatum Morell last spoke to her mom around 8 p.m. on Thursday night, the same day she set out on a hike

  • Judge finds U.S. government 60% responsible in 2017 Texas church mass shooting

    U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez ruled on Tuesday that the government failed to exercise reasonable care in allowing the shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, to obtain firearms he used in the Nov. 5, 2017, massacre at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Rodriguez said Kelley had pleaded guilty in 2012 to domestic violence charges dating from his time in the Air Force, but the Air Force did not record his criminal history in a federal database used to flag unauthorized firearms purchases.