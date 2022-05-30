Brown University 2022 Commencement

Associated Press

Eerie chords ring out, as though warning viewers: This is not your “Real Housewives of Orange County.” For the first time in its 16-year history, the American franchise that has become an institution of reality television will take its glamor and soap opera abroad — specifically, to the skyscraper-studded sheikhdom of Dubai. While the franchise has sold countless global spinoffs from Lagos to Vancouver, none have been produced by the Bravo network before.