Brown University 2022 Commencement
Brown University students parade to the College Green to celebrates their 254th Commencement
Brad Raffensperger defied Trump's calls to "find" him extra votes, then surprised Trump with a primary win when the former president tried to drive him out of office.
Eerie chords ring out, as though warning viewers: This is not your “Real Housewives of Orange County.” For the first time in its 16-year history, the American franchise that has become an institution of reality television will take its glamor and soap opera abroad — specifically, to the skyscraper-studded sheikhdom of Dubai. While the franchise has sold countless global spinoffs from Lagos to Vancouver, none have been produced by the Bravo network before.
In case you missed it, condolences to the Hayes family.
The current policy expects employees to refrain from cohabitation, extramarital sexual activity, and same-sex sexual activity.
"The staff members have been put on leave and the District will use all forms of available discipline up to and including termination."
Ed Chelby said he has been standing guard at his daughter's elementary school "unarmed to let people know that I'm watching."
"That day, I was running my first active shooter drill."
A survey of Harvard University graduates found that only 6.4% have a conservative-leaning after attending the elite Ivy League institution.
The Border Patrol agents who killed the school shooter in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday entered the school on their own accord after local law enforcement requested that they hold back, two senior federal law enforcement sources told NBC News on Friday.
Leslie Neilsen, a teacher at Charlotte’s Community House Middle School, writes about what this past school year has been like as students recover from pandemic learning loss.
In Jacksonville, Florida, the chief of school police banned backpacks or large handbags at any school through Friday, the last day of school.
In an era of cancel culture, the newly elected and greatly inexperienced Forest Hills Board of Education abruptly canceled that evil of evils, Turpin High School’s Diversity Day.
For survivors of school shootings who have grown up to have children, the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, inflames anxieties about sending kids to class.
Florida faced a crisis after the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland. A key to preventing another murderous attack, many argued, was to better identify children’s mental health needs and provide services before any problems grew out of control. The Republican-led state government poured resources into those efforts, passing laws intended to “reduce the likelihood of ...
Officials said there is "no cause and effect relationship between those illnesses and the building or grounds at Colonia High School."
Drawings for 100 $15,000 prepaid tuition prizes will begin Sept. 12. Entries are due by Aug. 31.
The battle is between public school supporters and conservatives who advocate school choice | Commentary
Sarah Lerner says the shootings don't surprise her anymore. She'll vote for stricter gun control policies like background checks and storage laws.
Britain will offer work visas to graduates from the world's best universities in an expansion of its post-Brexit immigration system that is designed to attract the "best and brightest" workers. Since leaving the European Union, Britain has ended the priority given to EU citizens and introduced a points-based immigration system that ranks applicants on everything from their qualifications and language skills to the type of job offered to them. Under the scheme announced on Monday, graduates with a bachelor's or master's degree from the top 50 universities abroad can apply for a two-year work visa and will be allowed to bring family members with them.