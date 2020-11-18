Watch Live:

President-elect Joe Biden attends virtual roundtable with front-line health care workers

Brown Venture Group Provides Ecolution KWH with Seed Financing to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions for Transportation

·3 min read

- Funds to support the development of working prototypes to repurpose kinetic energy from moving vehicles, including trailers, train and subway cars

- US patent secured, with patents pending in Germany, Japan, Korea, and China

- Transformational technology could eliminate more carbon emissions than exists in the transportation sectors of Paris, Rome and San Francisco combined

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Venture Group LLC, a venture capital firm formed to fund Black, Latino, and Native American technology entrepreneurs, announced that it is partnering with Ecolution KWH, LLC (www.ecokwh.com), an e-mobility technology company, to provide its seed round of equity funding.

Ecolution recently received a U.S. patent for its process which utilizes "wasted'' kinetic energy in moving vehicles to generate electricity in a microgrid of a large scale. Ecolution will develop prototypes of its ground-breaking technology on three continents. Matched with a heavy-duty electric truck partner, the company's first objective is to turn the distribution of food and medicine into a net-zero-carbon industry, eliminating current dangerous levels of carbon emission on a global scale.

The commercial transportation sector is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Contributing emitters include refrigerated trailers and refrigerated containers on train cars and ships. Ecolution's proprietary technology eliminates the diesel-burning gas tanks in these trailers and containers on train cars while providing the clean electricity needed to power the refrigeration units. The technology also materially reduces the weight of the trailer or train car, allowing for more hauling capacity.

Brown Venture Group was founded in 2018 by innovation and entrepreneur consultant Dr. Paul Campbell and fundraising and diversity coach Dr. Chris Brooks with the goal of raising $50 million for its inaugural fund. In 2020, Brown Venture Group expanded its leadership team to include long-time business executive Jerome Hamilton and successful entrepreneur Chris Dykstra.

"This is an exciting way for Brown Venture Group to launch our fund with transformational technology that will benefit our environment by significantly reducing carbon emissions," said Paul Campbell, Co-founder, and CEO of Brown Venture Group. "Our goal is to provide leadership to large financial and industrial institutions trying to close the gap in economic and social disparities. Hopefully, they see Brown Venture Group as a platform to accelerate social initiatives."

"Our partnership with Brown Venture Group will empower our customers to generate, store and distribute sustainable energy," said Johanne Medina Then, CEO of Ecolution. "As a minority-controlled business, we understand the challenges in bringing ground-breaking ideas to life. Partnering with Brown Venture Group allows us to take that important first step. We will soon begin to save our planet."

Ecolution was founded by Latin American technology entrepreneurs. Its technology generates clean energy on a large scale in trailers, train cars, and subway cars.

About Brown Venture Group
Launched in 2018, Brown Venture Group, LLC is a venture studio venture capital firm exclusively for Black, Latino, and Native American technology startups. Brown Venture Group is writing a new playbook for both those interested in launching a minority-owned technology startup and those interested in investing in new technologies. For more information go to brownventuregroup.com.

About Ecolution KWH
Since its inception in 2016, the minority-owned Ecolution KWH's experienced team of entrepreneurs have been developing an innovative method of capturing and reusing 'wasted' kinetic energy. Its patented technology requires no engine and is now entering the proof of concept phase. The development of the prototype will enable power and logistics companies to assess the benefits of the invention, Module Active Response System (MARS), for refrigerated trailers ("reefers"), which are hauled by around 20% of the trucks in the US at any time. Future roll-outs will include rail and sea applications. For more information, visit ecokwh.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brown-venture-group-provides-ecolution-kwh-with-seed-financing-to-achieve-net-zero-emissions-for-transportation-301176317.html

SOURCE Brown Venture Group LLC

Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • Trump Lost in Georgia after Depressing GOP Mail-In Vote, Secretary of State Raffensperger Claims

    President Trump likely lost the election in Georgia because his comments on mail-in voting led some Republican voters to avoid casting ballots, Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger told Atlanta-based WSBTV on Tuesday.The state is conducting an automatic recount of the general election results because Joe Biden won by a slim margin of about 15,000 votes, according to the Associated Press. However, around 24,000 GOP voters who cast absentee ballots in the Republican primaries did not vote in the general election, according to Raffensperger.> Live exclusive at 4 on @wsbtv: the typically mild mannered @GaSecofState comes out swinging in our interview - says Donald Trump cost himself the election by discouraging mail in votes: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base" pic.twitter.com/1mM7Mmf8xi> > -- Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020“Either they did not vote absentee because they were told by the president, ‘Don't vote absentee, it's not secure’ — but then they did not come out and vote in-person,” Raffensperger said. Trump “would have won by 10,000 votes. He actually depressed, suppressed his own voting base.”The president has repeatedly assailed universal mail-in voting, in which states send ballots directly to every registered voter on file, as ripe for exploitation for voter fraud. However, the president’s messaging on the issue has sometimes failed to distinguish between “universal mail-in voting” and “absentee ballots.” In a tweet thread from July 10, Trump attempts to differentiate between “mail-in ballots” and “absentee ballots,” despite those terms being essentially interchangeable.> ….Absentee Ballots are fine because you have to go through a precise process to get your voting privilege. Not so with Mail-Ins. Rigged Election!!! 20% fraudulent ballots?> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2020Republican strategists warned over the summer that Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting might depress GOP turnout in the general election.Voters in one study group “were confused about two different kinds of mail-in balloting,” Alabama secretary of state John Merrill told the Washington Post in August.With the general election finished, President Trump has alleged that Democrats employed widespread voter fraud to “steal” the election, and Georgia senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have called on Raffensperger to resign. Raffensperger, a Republican, has pushed back on claims that Georgia mishandled the election process.

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Perdue backs out of debate after being called a “crook," Ossoff will face off against empty podium

    Ahead of their runoff election in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff calls Sen. David Perdue "a coward, too"

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death with the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • California voters do not overturn a 24-year-old ban on affirmative action

    The proposition seemed tailor-made for one of the nation’s most diverse and liberal states. California officials asked voters to overturn a 24-year-old ban on affirmative action in education, employment and contracting.

  • Lacking an Alternative, House Dems Tap Pelosi to Stand for Speaker

    House Democrats nominated Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) to another term as House Speaker on Wednesday, with no other representative competing for the post, and she must now prevail in a floor vote in January to officially retain the gavel.Pelosi has served as House Speaker from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to the present. Democrats also nominated House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina to additional terms.The nomination comes after Democrats lost a string of House seats, which has considerably thinned the party's majority. Republicans stand to gain as many as 13 seats once election results are finalized, after Democrats had expected to expand their majority even further.The Speaker needs to win 218 votes from her dwindling caucus to be reelected in January.Representative Elissa Slotkin (D., Mich.), a moderate whose district voted for President Trump in 2016 and 2020, has already vowed not to support another term for Pelosi."I have no idea if people are gonna run against her, or who might run against her," Slotkin told Politico last week. "And I will of course have this conversation directly with her. But I believe we need new leadership."Pelosi will still be able to draw on deep support within her party."Nancy Pelosi is a legendary speaker. One of the best who’s ever done it, ever, in the history of the republic. She certainly has my strong support," House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.) told reporters on Wednesday.After Democrats retook the House majority in 2019, Pelosi oversaw the impeachment inquiry into President Trump as well as negotiations for coronavirus relief, with the latter stalled since the summer. The Speaker has raised the ire of progressive Democrats with her support of more centrist candidates within the party and has angered moderates by refusing to compromise with the administration and congressional Republicans on COVID relief.

  • Black Californian family confronted by ‘racist white neighbour’ brandishing a taser: ‘Act like white people’

    Husband of woman accused of racially offensive comments says it was ‘a minor incident’

  • Official in charge of signing off on Biden's win is reportedly 'afraid on multiple levels'

    President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump can't be ascertained until General Services Administrator Emily Murphy signs off on it, but she is continuing to hold out while Trump refuses to concede. Murphy has been subject to criticism for delaying the inevitable, but sources close to her told CNN that the "consummate professional" believes she's doing "her honest duty as someone who has sworn true allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America and the laws that govern her position."The sources also said Murphy is struggling with what she considers a no-win situation. She reportedly feels pressure from both sides of the political spectrum as she tries to interpret unclear law and precedent. "She absolutely feels like she's in a hard place," a friend and former colleague told CNN. "She's afraid on multiple levels. It's a terrible situation."Not everyone is as sympathetic, though. Another former colleague said that while Murphy is "an ethical and moral person," she is "absolutely making the wrong decision" since "there really is no question" that Biden won. Read more at CNN.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Delay sought after lawyers for woman on death row get virus

    The two attorneys representing the first woman scheduled to be put to death by the U.S. government in more than six decades are seeking to delay her execution because they’ve contracted coronavirus visiting their client. The lawyers for Lisa Montgomery — who is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Dec. 8 at a federal prison in Indiana — asked a federal judge in Washington to extend the amount of time to file a clemency petition with the Justice Department. At a hearing on Monday, Sandra Babcock, a human rights professor and director of the Cornell Center on the Death Penalty Worldwide, argued that Montgomery is indigent, severely mentally ill and can’t aid in filing her own clemency petition because she only has a “sheet of paper and a single crayon” in her cell at a federal prison in Texas, where she’s being held.

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • Biden says if Trump administration doesn't coordinate with his transition team, 'more people may die'

    President-elect Joe Biden is calling for access to the Trump administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, saying "more people may die" if there's no coordination with his transition team.During an address on Monday, Biden celebrated the "great news" that COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer appear to be more than 90 percent effective, but said "the sooner we have access to the administration's distribution plan, the sooner this transition would smoothly move forward." As President Trump continues to refuse to concede the 2020 presidential election, Biden's transition team "does not have access to the administration's COVID-19 data and vaccine distribution plans," CNN reports.Asked what is the biggest threat of Trump obstructing a smooth transfer of power, Biden said, "More people may die if we don't coordinate." It's crucial for his transition team to know what the "game plan" is for the "huge undertaking" of vaccinating over 300 million Americans, he added."If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind, over a month, month and a half," Biden said. "And so it's important that there be coordination now, now or as rapidly as we can get that done."Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff pick, previously emphasized the importance of the transition being able to access the administration's vaccine distribution plan, saying, "Our experts need to talk to those people as soon as possible so nothing drops in this change of power we're going to have on January 20th." And asked on Sunday whether it would be best if health officials could begin working with Biden's team, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN "of course" it would be, adding, "That's obvious." > "More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden says about Trump administration's refusal to help his transition and COVID-19 plans https://t.co/kFrcNHA9Vf pic.twitter.com/BVDTk1mu7y> > -- CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Israel's stunning assassination of an Al Qaeda chief inside Iran suggests a major deal was cut with the US

    The assassination of an Al Qaeda commander in Tehran by an Israeli hit squad would only have been undertaken at the request of American intelligence services, sources tell Insider. Mounting an operation like the one that killed Abu Mohammed al Masri can take years of preparation. Mossad will select Israelis with perfect Farsi language skills and they will train their entire careers for a single mission, our sources say.

  • Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people in the last five years is resigning

    Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who had been suspended since July, is resigning from the department.

  • Human ageing process biologically reversed in world first

    The ageing process has been biologically reversed for the first time by giving humans oxygen therapy in a pressurised chamber. Scientists in Israel showed they could turn back the clock in two key areas of the body believed to be responsible for the frailty and ill-health that comes with growing older. As people age, the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes – called telomeres – shorten, causing DNA to become damaged and cells to stop replicating. At the same time, "zombie" senescent cells build up in the body, preventing regeneration. Increasing telemere length and getting rid of senescent cells is the focus of many anti-ageing studies, and drugs are being developed to target those areas. Now scientists at Tel Aviv University have shown that giving pure oxygen to older people while in a hyperbaric chamber increased the length of their telomeres by 20 per cent, a feat that has never been achieved before. Scientists said the growth may mean that the telomeres of trial participants were now as long as they had been 25 years earlier. The therapy also reduced senescent cells by up to 37 per cent, making way for new healthy cells to regrow. Animal studies have shown that removing senescent cells extends remaining life by more than one third. "Since telomere shortening is considered the 'Holy Grail' of the biology of ageing, many pharmacological and environmental interventions are being extensively explored in the hopes of enabling telomere elongation," said Professor Shai Efrati of the Faculty of Medicine and Sagol School of Neuroscience at Tel Aviv University. "The significant improvement of telomere length shown during and after these unique protocols provides the scientific community with a new foundation of understanding that ageing can indeed be targeted and reversed at the basic cellular-biological level." Many scientists now believe ageing itself is responsible for major conditions such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, arthritis, cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. It is also known that obesity, smoking, lack of physical activity, vitamin deficiency and inflammation can speed up the shortening of telomeres, demonstrating that they have a major impact on longevity.

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • Georgia recount reportedly finds more than 2,600 ballots that weren't tallied

    Georgia's recount may have given President Trump a slight boost, but not nearly enough to affect the presidential election's outcome in the state, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.The recount uncovered more than 2,600 ballots in Georgia's Floyd County that weren't initially tallied, which could give Trump about 800 new votes, Floyd County's Republican Party chair Luke Martin told the AJC. President-elect Joe Biden's lead in the state is currently around 14,000, so those votes seemingly won't alter the result, especially since Martin said that while the uncounted ballots are "very concerning" there does not appear to be a "widespread issue." Martin added that he's "glad the audit revealed" the missing votes.Elections officials in Floyd County haven't directly addressed the news, but the elections board chair reportedly did "tentatively" confirm to The Rome News-Tribune that around 2,500 more votes were recorded during the recount than on election night. The AJC reports the issue is related to an optical scanner that stopped working after a few weeks of early voting. Martin said county election officials were supposed to rescan all paper ballots on that machine, but about half of them weren't recorded. It's unclear if the problem was the result of human error or technical difficulties. Read more at The Atlanta Constitution-Journal.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • In shock move, U.S. abandons drugs case against ex-Mexican defense minister

    U.S. prosecutors will drop drug charges against ex-Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and turn over the investigation to Mexico, saying "sensitive" foreign policy considerations outweighed the interest in pressing the case. The surprise decision to dismiss the charges in the politically explosive case was announced in a joint statement on Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Mexico's attorney general's office. "The United States has determined that sensitive and important foreign policy considerations outweigh the government's interest in pursuing the prosecution of the defendant," prosecutors from the U.S. Eastern District of New York said in a court document unsealed on Tuesday.