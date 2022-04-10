🌱 Brown Wins 20th District Assembly Seat + Inclusive Fashion Show

Good morning, people of Five Towns! It's me again, your host of the Five Towns Daily.

Here are the top three stories in Five Towns today:

Republican Ari Brown defeated David Lobl in the 20th District Assembly election. Brown won by 4,667 to 2,413 votes. Both men are from Cedarhurst. (Patch) Hempstead's Annalee Smith, 41, is visually impaired and is hosting a fashion show Saturday in Valley Stream to raise awareness of her condition. Featuring 16 models, the fashion show will take place at the VFW Post 1790 at 65 E. Merrick Rd. from 3 to 7 p.m. (Subscription: Newsday) Seven Valley Stream North High School student-athletes competed at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Winter Track & Field Championships in Staten Island on March 5. Ryan John won the state title in the triple jump event and finished second in the long jump and won the NYSPHSAA Sportsmanship Award. (LI Herald)

99 Ranch Market Westbury Grand Opening, at 99 Ranch Market, 1500 Old Country Rd, #112 Westbury, 9 a.m.

Nassau County Police Department is looking for information related to a March 31 homicide at 1999 Marcus Avenue in Lake Success. (Facebook)

This man's identity is wanted by Nassau police for throwing a metal object through the window of a 73-year-old's vehicle after a car crash. (Facebook)

The Valley Stream Republican Club presented a community recognition award to local artist, Mike Stanko last Friday. It was the first award ceremony the group held in more than three years due to the coronavirus pandemic. (LI Herald)

