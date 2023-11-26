Brownfield fire claims home, dog

Nov. 26—BROWNFIELD — Fire crews from multiple towns responded early Sunday morning to a house fire at 417 Dugway Road, according to officials.

Brownfield Fire Department's Fire Chief Richard Perreault said the fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived at around 2:45 a.m.

The home's sole occupant was not hurt. However, the home was a total loss by the time the fire was knocked down, and the occupant's dog, which alerted him to the developing blaze, did not make it out of the home.

Perreault said the fire's cause is not yet known, but the Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating.

Assisting Brownfield Fire were departments from Denmark, Fryeburg, Saco Valley, Kezar Falls and Center Conway (New Hampshire), Perreault said. A second truck from Fryeburg provided standby.

Caretaker charged in Denmark double homicide