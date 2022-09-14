Browning man accused of assault changes plea in federal court

Derrick Perkins, Daily Inter Lake, Kalispell, Mont.
Sep. 14—A Browning man accused of ambushing and beating another man on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in 2021 pleaded guilty to assault in federal court earlier this week.

Dale Ray Racine, 30, entered a guilty plea to assault resulting in serious bodily injury before U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Great Falls on Sept. 12. Sentencing was set for Jan. 26.

Racine's victim was asleep in a Browning home on Nov. 19 when he awoke to banging at the door and the murmur of people talking outside, court documents said. Sitting up, the victim saw Racine and another individual rushing toward him. He was struck several times in the head and once on the hand and leg during the attack, court documents said.

Medical personnel later treated the victim for injuries to his head and hand, officials said in a press release.

The FBI, in cooperation with Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, investigated the case. Racine faces up to 10 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release at his sentencing. He remains in custody, officials said.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.

