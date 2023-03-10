Browning man sentenced for assaulting teenager

Mar. 10—A Browning man received a five-month prison sentence in federal court for leaving a teenager with serious injuries in 2021 after allegedly kicking her in the face.

Jasper Ryan Rattler, 20, pleaded guilty in October to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury in U.S. District Court. In Great Falls on Wednesday, Judge Brian Morris handed down the five month sentence, which includes two years of supervised release.

Rattler allegedly was drinking alcohol with his victim, then 16 years old, and assaulted her after they got into an argument, court documents said.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs, FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and Spokane Law Enforcement Services jointly investigated the alleged attack. Amanda Myers and Ryan Weldon, assistant U.S. attorneys, prosecuted the case.

