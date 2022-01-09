Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says quarterback Baker Mayfield left their exit meeting on positive note

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski have both tested positive for COVID.

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield publicly criticizing Kevin Stefanski's play calling twice in the last month didn't prevent the Browns quarterback and the head coach from having a productive discussion Friday.

After the Browns finished their disappointing 2021 season with a record of 8-9 by defeating the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals 21-16 on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, Stefanski said Mayfield left their recent meeting on a positive note.

"Oh, yeah. Yes. Yeah. He's looking forward and I'm looking forward for him to go get the surgery, rest up, get healthy all those things," Stefanski said during his postgame news conference.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), right, talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Mayfield spent the finale on Cleveland's sideline after Stefanski announced Tuesday the QB would be shut down for Week 18 as he readies for surgery on the completely torn labrum he suffered in his left, non-throwing shoulder in Week 2. Mayfield's surgery is scheduled to be performed by Dr. Orr Limpisvasti on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles, a person familiar with the situation said. The rehabilitation is expected to take four to six months.

Cleveland Browns quick hits: Cleveland finishes disappointing season strong with sweep of AFC North champ Bengals

Mayfield endured a rough 2021 season while playing hurt, and the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick's comments about the offense becoming conservative in a Dec. 12 win over the Baltimore Ravens and the Browns failing to adequately help rookie right tackle James Hudson III in pass protection in a Jan. 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers put his relationship with Stefanski under the microscope.

But Mayfield and Stefanski were on the same page Friday about moving ahead together and working out any issues that exist, a person familiar with the conversation said Sunday morning.

Former NFL agent analyzes quarterback landscape: Will Baker Mayfield be back with Browns? Why contract expert Joel Corry deems QB's return likeliest outcome

Story continues

Cleveland Browns contract talk: Denzel Ward is keeper, but floor for extension is more than $19 million a year

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) watches as Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

After Sunday's game, Stefanski explained he wanted to knock out Mayfield's standard exit meeting on Friday instead of waiting until Monday, when many other players will be talking to the coach as part of the team's typical season-ending routine.

Fox sideline reporter Lindsay Czarniak said during Sunday's telecast she had spoken to Mayfield on the field before the game. Czarniak said Mayfield told her he recently had great conversations with Browns coaches and staff members about his plans for the future, he'll wear a sling for about six weeks after his surgery and he hopes to be able to return to work by late April.

A legend's last call: Doug Dieken's in-game views, humor, during final analysis as Cleveland Browns color man

NFL Network first reported Mayfield's exit meeting with Stefanski went well. The network's report states the Browns will head into the offseason with plans to retain Mayfield, who is under contract through the 2022 season for $18.858 million guaranteed as a result of General Manager Andrew Berry exercising the fifth-year option in the player's rookie contract this past April.

1Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) signs autographs for young Browns fans before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Did Stefanski and Mayfield discuss the QB's status for next season and plans for him still being the Browns' starter?

"Obviously, those type of meetings are between me and the players," Stefanski said. "I think a lot of times those exit meetings are where they are, where their health is, where they're going, what we can do better, all those type of things."

Even though there is a path forward for Mayfield and the Browns, everything could still change in the offseason if the Browns acquire an obvious replacement. Landing a clear-cut upgrade isn't expected to be easy in an hyper-competitive trade market, though, so retaining Mayfield and adding competition for him seems like a more realistic approach than making a huge splash at QB.

Cleveland injury update from the finale: Browns rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah knocked out of game against Bengals with shin injury

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield laughs as he watches his teammates warm up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland.

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns' Kevin Stefanski: Baker Mayfield left meeting on positive note