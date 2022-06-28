How Browns should fans feel about team's awful QB situation?

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's sports minister Nadine Dorries on Tuesday said she expected sporting bodies to reserve women's competitions for those born of the female sex, after holding a meeting with a number of governing bodies. Her statement comes days after swimming's world governing body FINA voted to restrict the participation of male-to-female transgender athletes in elite women's competitions if they have experienced any part of male puberty. Following FINA's decision, the strictest by any Olympic sports body, many other sports bodies have also begun to follow suit by announcing reviews of their policies on transgender athletes.